NCAA Women's Volleyball
nebraska vs creighton volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Creighton Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Updated Sep. 16, 2026 10:29 a.m. ET

No. 1 Nebraska puts its unbeaten start on the line Wednesday night, hosting No. 20 Creighton in the only regular-season meeting between the two programs this year at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers enter at 7-0, while the Blue Jays arrive at 5-4 off a strong start to Big East play.

The in-state series has produced some of college volleyball's biggest crowds nationally, including a record 17,675 fans at Omaha's CHI Health Center last season, the largest crowd ever for a regular-season indoor volleyball match. Wednesday's match at Pinnacle Bank Arena is sold out.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Creighton Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Creighton Preview

Nebraska has not lost a match this season and enters Wednesday ranked No. 1 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. Creighton, unanimously picked to win the Big East again in the preseason poll, brings a 5-4 record built against one of the tougher nonconference slates in the sport.

Nebraska has never lost to Creighton, taking all 24 meetings since the Blue Jays revived their program in 1994, and has been ranked No. 1 nationally in seven of those matches. Still, the series has been anything but routine lately, with three of the last four meetings going to a decisive fifth set.

Nebraska's Remaining 2026 Volleyball Schedule on FOX Networks

Here is every Nebraska match left this season that airs on FOX, FS1 or BTN, current as of Sept. 16. All times are Eastern and subject to change.

  • Friday, Sept. 18: vs. North Carolina, Lincoln, Nebraska - 8 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Wednesday, Sept. 23: vs. Missouri, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Ohio State, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Thursday, Oct. 1: at Penn State, University Park, Pennsylvania - 7 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Thursday, Oct. 8: at Indiana, Bloomington, Indiana - 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Wisconsin, Lincoln, Nebraska - TBA (FOX)
  • Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Purdue, Lincoln, Nebraska - 5 or 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Thursday, Oct. 22: vs. UCLA, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. USC, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: at Oregon, Eugene, Oregon - 10 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sunday, Nov. 8: at Washington, Seattle - TBA (FS1)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 17: vs. Minnesota, Lincoln, Nebraska - 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nebraska's schedule also includes matches on B1G+ and other outlets outside FOX's family of networks. Stream every FOX, FS1 and BTN broadcast with FOX One, which brings all of FOX's Nebraska volleyball coverage into one subscription. The Big Ten Volleyball Tournament runs Nov. 20-25 at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, and FOX will air the championship match at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 if the Huskers advance that far.

Nebraska's schedule is subject to change. Check back for updated start times and TV designations.

share
Get more from the NCAA Women's Volleyball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NCAA Women's Volleyball NCAA Women's Volleyball
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Photo Essay: A Look Back At A Memorable Night Of Volleyball At Wrigley Field

Photo Essay: A Look Back At A Memorable Night Of Volleyball At Wrigley Field

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes