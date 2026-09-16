How to Watch Nebraska vs. Creighton Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

No. 1 Nebraska puts its unbeaten start on the line Wednesday night, hosting No. 20 Creighton in the only regular-season meeting between the two programs this year at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers enter at 7-0, while the Blue Jays arrive at 5-4 off a strong start to Big East play.

The in-state series has produced some of college volleyball's biggest crowds nationally, including a record 17,675 fans at Omaha's CHI Health Center last season, the largest crowd ever for a regular-season indoor volleyball match. Wednesday's match at Pinnacle Bank Arena is sold out.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Creighton Volleyball

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska vs. Creighton Preview

Nebraska has not lost a match this season and enters Wednesday ranked No. 1 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. Creighton, unanimously picked to win the Big East again in the preseason poll, brings a 5-4 record built against one of the tougher nonconference slates in the sport.

Nebraska has never lost to Creighton, taking all 24 meetings since the Blue Jays revived their program in 1994, and has been ranked No. 1 nationally in seven of those matches. Still, the series has been anything but routine lately, with three of the last four meetings going to a decisive fifth set.

Nebraska's Remaining 2026 Volleyball Schedule on FOX Networks

Here is every Nebraska match left this season that airs on FOX, FS1 or BTN, current as of Sept. 16. All times are Eastern and subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 18: vs. North Carolina, Lincoln, Nebraska - 8 p.m. ET (BTN)

Wednesday, Sept. 23: vs. Missouri, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (BTN)

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Ohio State, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thursday, Oct. 1: at Penn State, University Park, Pennsylvania - 7 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thursday, Oct. 8: at Indiana, Bloomington, Indiana - 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Wisconsin, Lincoln, Nebraska - TBA (FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Purdue, Lincoln, Nebraska - 5 or 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thursday, Oct. 22: vs. UCLA, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. USC, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Saturday, Nov. 7: at Oregon, Eugene, Oregon - 10 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sunday, Nov. 8: at Washington, Seattle - TBA (FS1)

Tuesday, Nov. 17: vs. Minnesota, Lincoln, Nebraska - 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nebraska's schedule also includes matches on B1G+ and other outlets outside FOX's family of networks. Stream every FOX, FS1 and BTN broadcast with FOX One , which brings all of FOX's Nebraska volleyball coverage into one subscription. The Big Ten Volleyball Tournament runs Nov. 20-25 at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, and FOX will air the championship match at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 if the Huskers advance that far.

Nebraska's schedule is subject to change. Check back for updated start times and TV designations.