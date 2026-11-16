UTEP has fired third-year coach Scotty Walden with the Miners on an eight-game losing streak.

The school announced the move Monday, a day after Walden's 37th birthday. UTEP lost 27-15 to Wyoming in its home finale on Saturday.

Walden finished 6-28 with the Miners, who are 1-9 this season in their Mountain West Conference debut. They were 2-10 last year after going 3-9 in his debut with them.

"His tenure has been marked by unprecedented success in recruiting and record-breaking team academic performance. He has excelled at community relations and fundraising, and has put his own money back into the program," athletic director Jim Senter said. "We haven’t seen the necessary improvement from year one to year three and believe it’s time for new leadership."

The Miners have only one winning season in the past 12 years, a 7-6 record in 2021. They have to win their final two games this season to avoid losing at least 10 games for the 22nd time since 1973.

UTEP didn't immediately name an interim head coach for the rest of this season. The final two games are on the road, against Air Force on Friday and at Northern Illinois on Nov. 28.

After a 51-0 loss at then-No. 10 Oklahoma to open this year, the Miners beat FCS team Texas Southern 51-10. They haven't won since and scored only 91 points in their eight-game losing streak, with their most points in that stretch coming in a 52-17 loss at then-No. 19 Michigan.

Walden arrived at UTEP from Austin Peay, where he was 26-14 in a tenure that started with the spring season in early 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the 2020 season. The Governors were 9-3 in his final season and made the FCS playoffs.

He had replaced Dana Dimel, who had five losing seasons in his six years with the Miners.

Walden was the interim replacement for Jay Hopson at Southern Miss one game into that pandemic-altered 2020 season. He resigned after four games to take the Austin Peay job and prepare for the unusual spring season.

His head coaching career started in 2016 at Division III East Texas Baptist, where he was the offensive coordinator for three years before getting promoted.

Reporting by the Associated Press.