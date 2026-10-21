College Football
Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8
College Football

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8

Published Oct. 24, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders get ready for its fourth conference game as they travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in a Week 8 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 8 Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 24.

 

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 Texas Tech Red Raiders Cincinnati Bearcats No. 8 Texas Tech @ Cincinnati Odds

Moneyline

  • Texas Tech: -440
  • Cincinnati: +340

Spread

  • Texas Tech -10.5: -110
  • Cincinnati +10.5: -110

Over/Under

  • Over 56.5: -108
  • Under 56.5: -112
 

 Texas Tech Red Raiders Cincinnati Bearcats No. 8 Texas Tech @ Cincinnati Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Texas Tech allows the fifth-fewest points in the Big 12 at 17.7, while Cincinnati gives up the third-most points with 26.8.
  • Cincinnati has given up 79 points and over 450 yards in its last two Big 12 games, while Texas Tech has only given up 58 in all of its conference games so far.
  • The Texas Tech defense has 11 interceptions this season, the most in the Big 12 and tied for the second-most in the country.

 Texas Tech Red Raiders Cincinnati Bearcats The Pick: Over 56.5

How to Watch No. 8 Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati 

 
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