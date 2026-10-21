College Football
College Football
Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8
Published Oct. 24, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders get ready for its fourth conference game as they travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in a Week 8 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 8 Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 24.
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Moneyline
- Texas Tech: -440
- Cincinnati: +340
Spread
- Texas Tech -10.5: -110
- Cincinnati +10.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 56.5: -108
- Under 56.5: -112
From FOX Sports Research:
- Texas Tech allows the fifth-fewest points in the Big 12 at 17.7, while Cincinnati gives up the third-most points with 26.8.
- Cincinnati has given up 79 points and over 450 yards in its last two Big 12 games, while Texas Tech has only given up 58 in all of its conference games so far.
- The Texas Tech defense has 11 interceptions this season, the most in the Big 12 and tied for the second-most in the country.
How to Watch No. 8 Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
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