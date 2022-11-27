College Football
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9
College Football

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

1 hour ago

Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9.

Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished as the winningest coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in country.

Shaw arrived unusually late to his postgame news conference and said his decision only came in the last few days.

"It’s been great. It’s been a great run," he said. "But it’s time for me to step aside. It’s time for the next group to come in."

The falloff in recent years has been drastic. The Cardinal are 14-28 over the last four seasons, as the program has struggled to keep up in a rapidly changing college football landscape with players transferring more freely and earning money for name, image and likeness.

Stanford is 3-16 in Pac-12 play the past two seasons, including consecutive losses to rival California.

"We’re not that far away," Shaw said.

Shaw, a California native who played receiver for Stanford in the early 1990s, replaced Jim Harbaugh as head coach in 2011. He served as the offensive coordinator under Harbaugh from 2007-10.

Shaw spent nine seasons as an NFL assistant before joining Harbaugh’s staff at the University of San Diego and then following him to Stanford.

He was part of a remarkable program turnaround under Harbaugh, and then under his leadership Stanford became the premier program in the Pac-12 with a physical style dubbed "Intellectual Brutality."

As the program declined, Shaw has remained steadfastly loyal to his assistant coaches. The staff has had few changes lately, with Shaw repeatedly saying he felt firing assistants was pushing the blame for the team’s failures from himself to others.

Stanford is a private school that does not disclose contract terms with its coaches, so it is unclear how many years Shaw had left on his deal.

He said he had no plans to pursue another job.

"I’m not burned out by any stretch of the imagination," Shaw said. "I’m kind of anti-employment right now."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football rankings: Ohio State's loss makes room for USC in top 4
College Football

College football rankings: Ohio State's loss makes room for USC in top 4

27 mins ago
Arizona State on verge of hiring Kenny Dillingham as head coach
College Football

Arizona State on verge of hiring Kenny Dillingham as head coach

1 hour ago
Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams, Max Duggan shine bright
College Football

Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams, Max Duggan shine bright

4 hours ago
College Football highlights: USC, Kansas State, Penn State win big
College Football

College Football highlights: USC, Kansas State, Penn State win big

5 hours ago
Texas A&M spoils No. 5 LSU's College Football Playoff hopes
College Football

Texas A&M spoils No. 5 LSU's College Football Playoff hopes

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes