Ron DeSantis asking for $1 million to sue over Florida State's CFP snub
Ron DeSantis asking for $1 million to sue over Florida State's CFP snub

Updated Dec. 5, 2023 6:35 p.m. ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he is asking for $1 million in a state spending proposal to let Florida State University sue the College Football Playoff committee over its recent decision to exclude the undefeated Seminoles from the playoff. 

Though the championship will be decided months before a budget is approved, DeSantis spent time lamenting the snub.

"My first-grader, my fifth-grader and my preschooler ... they are all 'Noles, and they are big-time fans, and they do the tomahawk chop, and they were not happy," DeSantis said. "We are going to set aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may."

DeSantis' recommendation is simply a suggestion to the Legislature, which will begin its annual session next month. Once the Legislature agrees on a spending plan, DeSantis will have power to veto individual items.

DeSantis is calling for a $114.4 billion budget. Unlike most years, the presidential candidate announced his budget far from the state Capitol in a news conference held at a charter school on Marco Island in southwest Florida.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

