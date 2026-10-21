Oregon vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8

The Illinois Fighting Illini face the Oregon Ducks on Saturday in a Week 8 college football showdown on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Oregon vs. Illinois at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 24.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Oregon @ Illinois Odds

Moneyline

Illinois: +295

Oregon: -375

Spread

Illinois +9.5: -108

Oregon -9.5: -108

Over/Under

Over 50.5: -112

Under 50.5: -108

Oregon @ Illinois Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

In Oregon's last two home games, they have scored 17 and 15 points. The last time the Ducks scored 17 or fewer points in back-to-back home games was in 1991.

These two teams have met four times previously and Oregon has won three of those games. The only time Illinois beat Oregon was in its first game against the Ducks in 1970. Oregon won in 1993, 1995 and most recently in 2024 for the first time as Big Ten teams.

Illinois' wide receiver Collin Dixon is fourth in the Big Ten in receiving with 608 yards and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (9).

The Pick: Illinois +9.5

How to Watch Oregon vs. Illinois