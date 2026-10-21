College Football
College Football
Oregon vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8
Published Oct. 24, 2026 3:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Illinois Fighting Illini face the Oregon Ducks on Saturday in a Week 8 college football showdown on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Oregon vs. Illinois at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 24.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Moneyline
- Illinois: +295
- Oregon: -375
Spread
- Illinois +9.5: -108
- Oregon -9.5: -108
Over/Under
- Over 50.5: -112
- Under 50.5: -108
From FOX Sports Research:
- In Oregon's last two home games, they have scored 17 and 15 points. The last time the Ducks scored 17 or fewer points in back-to-back home games was in 1991.
- These two teams have met four times previously and Oregon has won three of those games. The only time Illinois beat Oregon was in its first game against the Ducks in 1970. Oregon won in 1993, 1995 and most recently in 2024 for the first time as Big Ten teams.
- Illinois' wide receiver Collin Dixon is fourth in the Big Ten in receiving with 608 yards and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (9).
How to Watch Oregon vs. Illinois
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL
share
in this topic
recommended
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 8 Expert Picks, Best Bets
CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 8 Games, Including Michigan-Indiana, Texas-Ole Miss
The 20-Year-Old Behind Two-Minute Drill — And A Story Bigger Than The Game
-
How Texas QB Arch Manning Fell From Projected No. 1 Pick To Potential Benching
Favorite 'Dogs: Back Ole Miss Over Texas; Falcons To Upset 49ers
Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Seahawks To Win, Falcons To Cover
-
College Football Week 8 Expert Picks, Predictions For Texas-Ole Miss And More
2026 College Football Week 8: Best Games To Watch This Weekend
College Football Week 8 Betting Report: The Public Is Going 'Anti-Michigan'
Item 1 of 3