College Football
Oregon vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8
College Football

Oregon vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8

Published Oct. 24, 2026 3:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Illinois Fighting Illini face the Oregon Ducks on Saturday in a Week 8 college football showdown on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Oregon vs. Illinois at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 24.

 

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 Oregon Ducks Illinois Fighting Illini Oregon @ Illinois Odds

Moneyline

  • Illinois: +295
  • Oregon: -375

Spread

  • Illinois +9.5: -108
  • Oregon -9.5: -108

Over/Under

  • Over 50.5: -112
  • Under 50.5: -108
 

 Oregon Ducks Illinois Fighting Illini Oregon @ Illinois Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • In Oregon's last two home games, they have scored 17 and 15 points. The last time the Ducks scored 17 or fewer points in back-to-back home games was in 1991.
  • These two teams have met four times previously and Oregon has won three of those games. The only time Illinois beat Oregon was in its first game against the Ducks in 1970. Oregon won in 1993, 1995 and most recently in 2024 for the first time as Big Ten teams.
  • Illinois' wide receiver Collin Dixon is fourth in the Big Ten in receiving with 608 yards and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (9).

Illinois Fighting IlliniThe Pick: Illinois +9.5

How to Watch Oregon vs. Illinois 

 
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