Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams enters transfer portal

19 mins ago

The Oklahoma Sooners have now lost both their coach and their quarterback from last season –– potentially.

Caleb Williams –– who started seven games for the Sooners this past season as a true freshman after wresting the job from returner Spencer Rattler –– announced on social media Monday that he will enter the transfer portal, but didn't rule out the possibility of returning to the Sooners next season. 

Williams said that he wants to find the program that offers the "best preparation and development for my future career."

Williams was an All-Big 12 second-team selection who completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,916 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions as a freshman. He also rushed for 442 yards and six scores on 79 carries. 

He holds the OU freshman record for passing yards and TDs, and after replacing Rattler in the Sooners' matchup with rival Texas, he led the Sooners to their largest comeback victory in Red River Showdown history, after they trailed by 21 points.

Williams' six TD passes against Texas Tech on Oct. 30 tied the Oklahoma freshman record and were the most ever by an OU true freshman. In the process, he became only the third Sooners QB with at least six passing TDs and no interceptions in a game (Baker Mayfield seven TDs vs. Texas Tech in 2016, Kyler Murray six TDs vs. Baylor in 2018).

It's been an offseason of turnover for Oklahoma. 

On Nov. 28, former head coach Lincoln Riley left Norman and accepted the vacant head coaching position at USC, after spending five seasons at the helm of the OU program and winning four Big 12 titles. 

Oklahoma hired former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to fill the position, and the key cog in the machine for Venables' transition figured to be Williams. 

Now, it's up in the air whether Venables will have the luxury of coaching the soon-to-be sophomore wunderkind.

Rattler also transferred this offseason, taking his talents to South Carolina, meaning Venables and the Sooners could be looking at starting fresh at the QB position.

This is a developing story.

