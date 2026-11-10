College Football
College Football
Ohio State vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
Published Nov. 14, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes look to bounce back as they face off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 20 Ohio State vs. Northwestern at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.
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Moneyline
- Northwestern: +114
- Ohio State: -470
Spread
- Northwestern +12.5: -112
- Ohio State -12.5: -108
Over/Under
- Over 45.5: -110
- Under 45.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Ohio State has lost only once to Northwestern and that was in 2004. The Buckeyes are 22-1, winning the last 11 against the Wildcats.
- The last time Ohio State lost three consecutive regular season games was 2011.
- Jeremiah Smith has scored a touchdown in every game this season except one.
How to Watch No. 20 Ohio State vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Ohio Field, Colombus, OH
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