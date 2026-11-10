Ohio State vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11

The No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes look to bounce back as they face off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 20 Ohio State vs. Northwestern at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Northwestern @ No. 20 Ohio State Odds

Moneyline

Northwestern: +114

Ohio State: -470

Spread

Northwestern +12.5: -112

Ohio State -12.5: -108

Over/Under

Over 45.5: -110

Under 45.5: -110

Northwestern @ No. 20 Ohio State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Ohio State has lost only once to Northwestern and that was in 2004. The Buckeyes are 22-1, winning the last 11 against the Wildcats.

The last time Ohio State lost three consecutive regular season games was 2011.

Jeremiah Smith has scored a touchdown in every game this season except one.

The Pick: Over 45.5

How to Watch No. 20 Ohio State vs. Northwestern