College Football
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule replaces spring game with 'The Husker Games'
College Football

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule replaces spring game with 'The Husker Games'

Published Apr. 17, 2025 6:01 p.m. ET

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule called an audible on his plan to entirely eliminate full-pad scrimmaging on the day of what normally would be the Cornhuskers' spring game.

Rhule said Thursday the April 26 event replacing the spring game would include an undetermined amount of live scrimmaging for mostly third- and fourth-string players.

Rhule last month became the first coach to announce an end to his school's traditional spring game, citing concerns about other teams scouting his players in a televised scrimmage and possibly poaching them.

He said he wants to give another opportunity to borderline players who are trying to make the 105-man roster in the fall and also to players who already have been told they won't be on the team in the fall but need practice film to show other schools if they want to keep playing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The guys who are cemented in their spots won't play," Rhule said. "Some guys might ask to play. Some are 2s but they want to prove they're a 1."

The event replacing the spring game is called the Husker Games and will feature skills competitions and 7-on-7 games with current and former players. A women's flag football exhibition also is scheduled.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Big Ten
Nebraska Cornhuskers
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Reports: Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava transferring to hometown UCLA

Reports: Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava transferring to hometown UCLA

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes