Michigan hires first female graduate assistant at Power 5 program

Michigan's football program made a historic hire Tuesday, as Milan "Mimi" Bolden-Morris will join Jim Harbaugh's staff as a graduate assistant coach.

According to a news release from the school, Bolden-Morris will be the first woman named a graduate assistant coach at a Power 5 football program.

Bolden-Morris, who played three years of college basketball at Boston College before finishing her career at Georgetown, will work with the team's quarterbacks.

"I have always believed in providing opportunities for individuals who are passionate about football, and Mimi is someone who has shown that drive to become a football coach," Harbaugh said in a statement released by the school. "Mimi reached out and expressed an interest in our graduate assistant positions when we had multiple openings this spring. We had some great conversations, and I came away extremely impressed with her desire and ideas for coaching and for making us better as a team.

"Mimi is a very bright, intelligent and competitive young woman who will be a great addition to our program and offensive coaching staff. We look forward to having Mimi transition into this role working with our quarterbacks. We can’t wait to see the new perspective she brings to our team."

Bolden-Morris is the sister of Michigan defensive end Mike Morris, who started four games for the Wolverines this past season.

"The opportunity to be the first female GA in the Power 5, especially the Big Ten, is an absolute honor," Bolden-Morris said. "It speaks volumes to the efforts that Coach Harbaugh has made to create an environment of inclusion. These opportunities have been an anomaly for a Black woman until recently. Growing up watching my dad coach my brother, it has always been my dream to be a part of a football team in some form, so this opportunity is allowing me to live out a dream of mine, especially working with quarterbacks. Coming from the basketball world, guards and quarterbacks are one and the same. Both have the ability to make decisions under duress, read defenses, take care of the ball and execute with precision and accuracy."

Bolden-Morris will begin her position June 1, after she graduates from Georgetown with a master's degree in sports management.

