Iowa vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8

The No. 15 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday in a Week 8 college football showdown on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 15 Iowa vs. Minnesota at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 24.

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No. 15 Iowa @ Minnesota Odds

Moneyline

Minnesota: +210

Iowa: -258

Spread

Minnesota +6.5: -108

Iowa -6.5: -108

Over/Under

Over 40.5: -112

Under 40.5: -108

No. 15 Iowa @ Minnesota Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton ran for 202 yards in the Hawkeyes’ win over Washington in Week 6, the first 200-yard game by an Iowa back since Kaleb Johnson did it in 2024.

Minnesota is 1-9 in its last 10 games against Iowa, giving up an average of 25.9 points while only scoring 13.5 points.

Minnesota hasn’t beaten Iowa at home since 2014, when it won 51-14.

The Pick: Under 40.5

How to Watch No. 15 Iowa vs. Minnesota