College Football
College Football
Iowa vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8
Published Oct. 24, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 15 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday in a Week 8 college football showdown on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 15 Iowa vs. Minnesota at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 24.
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Moneyline
- Minnesota: +210
- Iowa: -258
Spread
- Minnesota +6.5: -108
- Iowa -6.5: -108
Over/Under
- Over 40.5: -112
- Under 40.5: -108
From FOX Sports Research:
- Iowa running back Kamari Moulton ran for 202 yards in the Hawkeyes’ win over Washington in Week 6, the first 200-yard game by an Iowa back since Kaleb Johnson did it in 2024.
- Minnesota is 1-9 in its last 10 games against Iowa, giving up an average of 25.9 points while only scoring 13.5 points.
- Minnesota hasn’t beaten Iowa at home since 2014, when it won 51-14.
How to Watch No. 15 Iowa vs. Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
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