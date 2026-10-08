College Football
Indiana vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 6
College Football

Indiana vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 6

Published Oct. 10, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The defending national champions meet 5-0 Nebraska in this week's Big Noon Kickoff game. No. 7 Indiana and the Cornhuskers square off in Week 6 of college football on FOX.

Matt Rhule has Nebraska off to its best start since 2016, when the Cornhuskers opened 7-0. They've scored at least 30 points in every game this season for the first time since 2014.

The Cornhuskers are arguably one of the biggest surprises of the season, and now they have a chance to put the whole country on notice. A shot at knocking off the defending champs is the kind of opportunity a team dreams of.

Curt Cignetti and Indiana haven't skipped a beat since last season. The Hoosiers again boast one of the nation's top defenses and an offense that takes care of the ball. They've won 21 straight games and haven't lost a regular-season road game since falling at Ohio State in November 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 7 Indiana vs. Nebraska at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 10.

 

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 Indiana Hoosiers Nebraska Cornhuskers No. 7 Indiana @ Nebraska Odds

Moneyline

  • Indiana: -305 (bet $10 to win $13.28 total)
  • Nebraska: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Spread 

  • Indiana -7.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
  • Nebraska +7.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 48.5: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)
  • Under 48.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
 

 Indiana Hoosiers Nebraska Cornhuskers No. 7 Indiana @ Nebraska Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Only three Big Ten teams average at least 40 points per game while allowing 14 or fewer, and two of them meet in this matchup.

Nebraska faced its first real adversity of the season last week against Maryland, falling behind 23-14 — its largest deficit of the year. The Cornhuskers responded with 34 unanswered points and cruised to a 48-23 win. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns, adding 108 yards on the ground.

Like Nebraska, Indiana has rolled past nearly every opponent, but one team gave the Hoosiers an unexpected scare. Northwestern had Indiana on the ropes late in the fourth quarter and was one onside kick recovery away from a chance at an upset. Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers held on, then throttled Rutgers 47-15 on the road.

These teams share another trait: they protect the ball. Indiana has committed just one turnover all season, a fumble by running back Lee Beebe Jr., while quarterback Josh Hoover has yet to throw an interception. Nebraska has committed just two turnovers, both Colandrea interceptions.

Both teams are stingy on defense, but with offenses like these, points can come quickly and in bunches. Expect plenty of them in this week's Big Noon Kickoff matchup.

 Indiana Hoosiers Nebraska Cornhuskers The Pick: Over 48.5

 

How to Watch No. 7 Indiana vs. Nebraska

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