How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

The Texas A&M Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in a CFB Week 8 SEC showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Alabama enters this game having dropped two consecutive contests, sliding to 5-2 on the season after a promising start. The Crimson Tide have been among the more productive offenses in the country, averaging 39.3 points and 416.6 yards per game, including 252.7 passing yards and 163.9 rushing yards per contest. Their turnover margin of plus-5 reflects a strong ball-control identity, and a 3-1 home record at Bryant-Denny Stadium underscores their comfort in Tuscaloosa. However, back-to-back losses have applied real pressure to their conference standing, and a third straight defeat would further complicate their SEC picture.

Texas A&M arrives at 4-3 and riding a one-game winning streak, looking to build on a bounce-back result heading into one of college football's most storied venues. The Aggies average 29.4 points per game and have leaned on a balanced attack: 195.7 passing yards and 161.1 rushing yards per game. Their road struggles are notable, going 0-2 away from home this season after a 4-1 mark at Kyle Field, which makes this trip to Tuscaloosa a significant test of their ability to perform outside a friendly environment. A victory would dramatically improve their conference record, currently sitting at 1-3 in SEC play.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ABC

Players To Watch

With Alabama back home at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, Russell is the clearest tone-setter in this matchup. He leads the Crimson Tide with 1,746 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns, and Alabama has paired that production with 39.2 points per game across its first 7 regular-season games.

What makes him especially worth tracking against Texas A&M is the way Alabama turns possessions into points. The Crimson Tide have scored on 28 of 29 red-zone trips and are a perfect 19 for 19 in goal-to-go situations. IF Russell keeps Alabama on schedule and protects the ball against an Aggies defense allowing 17.1 points per game, he gives the Tide a strong chance to control the afternoon.

For Texas A&M, this game likely runs through Reed's ability to handle Alabama's pressure and still create offense. He leads the Aggies with 1,227 passing yards, 175 rushing yards, and 7 passing touchdowns, which underlines how much of the attack flows through him heading into Tuscaloosa.

The matchup asks a lot of him. Alabama's defense has produced 18 sacks and 10 interceptions in 7 games, and the Crimson Tide sit at plus-5 in turnover margin. Reed's dual-threat value matters because Texas A&M has been more balanced than explosive, averaging 195.7 passing yards and 161.1 rushing yards per game. IF he extends plays and avoids the takeaway that flips field position, the Aggies can keep this one tight deep into the second half.

In a game where Texas A&M will try to keep Alabama from living in favorable down-and-distance, the Tide's top receiving option becomes a key stress point. Coleman-Williams leads Alabama with 415 receiving yards, giving Russell a proven target as the Aggies try to hold up in obvious passing situations.

His importance also ties to Alabama's overall passing efficiency. The Crimson Tide are averaging 252.7 passing yards per game and completing 67.3 percent of their throws, so a receiver who can keep chains moving has real value against a defense that has only 5 interceptions all season. A productive day from Coleman-Williams would make it harder for Texas A&M to crowd the box and could open the full Alabama offense.

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