College Football
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers
College Football

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 14, 2026 9:12 a.m. ET

The Nebraska Cornhuskers visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

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Nebraska opened 5-0 but has lost four straight, most recently at Illinois on Nov. 6. A win in Piscataway would make the Cornhuskers bowl eligible. Rutgers has dropped three in a row and is looking for its first win since mid-October.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Players To Watch

Anthony Colandrea went 32 of 43 for 284 yards and a touchdown without an interception in the 24-13 loss at Illinois on Nov. 6, after three interceptions against Washington on Oct. 31.

He has thrown for 2,109 yards and 16 touchdowns this season and added 381 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He has completed 193 of 306 passes and has been sacked 18 times. Rutgers allows 186.3 rushing yards per game. Colandrea has thrown seven interceptions, and Rutgers' defense has five.

Nebraska's Kwazi Gilmer has 46 catches for 603 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

He caught four passes for 58 yards in the 24-13 loss at Illinois on Nov. 6 and four for 53 yards against Washington on Oct. 31. Gilmer has two 100-yard games this season, including 147 yards on 11 catches against Maryland on Oct. 3, and he averages 13.1 yards per catch. He has not scored in his last two games. He has seven receiving touchdowns, and Rutgers has allowed 19 touchdown passes.

AAJ Surace threw for 161 yards and a touchdown without an interception in the 31-10 loss at Wisconsin on Nov. 7.

He has thrown for 823 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games this season, and his longest completion went 80 yards. He went 7 of 18 for 64 yards with an interception at Northwestern on Oct. 24. Nebraska has allowed 1,729 passing yards through nine games. Surace has been sacked 18 times, and Nebraska has 25 sacks as a team.

Rutgers' Antwan Raymond has 789 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 149 carries this season without a fumble.

He had 15 carries for 56 yards in the 31-10 loss at Wisconsin on Nov. 7, an average of 3.7 yards per carry, and 11 for 85 yards against Michigan on Oct. 31, including a 54-yard run. His four 100-yard games include 150 yards at Northwestern on Oct. 24. Raymond averages 5.3 yards per carry, and Nebraska allows 90.3 rushing yards per game and 3.06 yards per carry.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Odds

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