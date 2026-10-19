How to Watch California vs. SMU: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

The SMU Mustangs host the California Golden Bears in a CFB Week 8 regular-season game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

SMU enters the week riding a three-game winning streak and sitting 5-1 on the season, the best record among the teams in its conference. The Mustangs have been particularly dominant at home, posting a 4-0 mark at Gerald J. Ford Stadium through seven games. Offensively, SMU has been one of the more productive units in the conference, averaging 466.7 yards and 32.7 points per game. The Mustangs do carry a turnover margin of -3, a detail that opposing defenses will look to exploit.

California arrives in Dallas having dropped four of its last seven games, sitting 3-4 on the season and 8th in its conference. The Golden Bears have struggled to move the ball consistently, averaging 378.4 yards and 23.9 points per game, while their ground game has been especially limited at 90.3 rushing yards per game. On the positive side, Cal holds a turnover margin of +1 and has converted third downs at a 37.1 percent clip, giving the offense opportunities to sustain drives even against a disciplined SMU defense.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch California Golden Bears vs. SMU Mustangs

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

TV: The CW

Players To Watch

SMU’s clearest edge in this matchup starts with its passing game, and Jennings is the player who can press that advantage at home in Dallas on October 24. Through six games, he leads the Mustangs with 1,834 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns, and SMU as a team ranks fifth nationally in passing yards per game at 325.1 and ninth in passing touchdowns with 18.

This is a big test against a California defense that has seven interceptions through seven games, tied for 17th nationally. That makes Jennings’ decision-making just as important as his production. IF he handles Cal’s ball-hawking secondary and keeps SMU on schedule, the Mustangs can lean into the offense that has carried them to a 5-1 start and a 4-0 home record.

When California needs to answer SMU’s explosive offense, Sagapolutele is the player most likely to set that tone. He leads the Golden Bears with 1,290 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns, and California enters this game ranked 15th nationally in passing yards per game at 288.1.

SMU has allowed 19.1 points per game through six contests, and the Mustangs have been especially tough at Gerald J. Ford Stadium with a 4-0 home record. California has leaned heavily on the pass with 303 attempts in seven games, so Sagapolutele’s accuracy and poise will shape whether the Bears can trade scores or get dragged into long-yardage situations. A sharp game from him would give Cal a real path to staying within striking distance deep into the fourth quarter.

In a game where SMU figures to attack through the air, Fiser stands out as a red-zone and big-play target worth tracking. He leads the Mustangs with eight receiving touchdowns, which is a strong indicator of how often Jennings looks his way when drives get into scoring territory.

California’s defense has done a solid job creating takeaways, but it has still allowed 21.8 points per game across seven outings. That leaves room for a finisher on the outside to swing possessions into touchdowns instead of field-goal tries. IF Fiser turns a couple of key chances into scores, SMU can capitalize on its passing volume and force California to chase the game.

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