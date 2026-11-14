How To Bet Today's Best Games: Indiana-USC, Texas-LSU, UFC 334 — Nov. 14

Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 14.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

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League: CFB

Spread: Indiana -9.5

Moneyline: Indiana -345, USC +275

O/U: 50.5

Injury Info: Indiana – Turbo Richard (undisclosed - out), Rolijah Hardy (undisclosed - questionable); USC – Terrell Anderson (undisclosed - out), Kendarius Reddick (undisclosed - out), Taylor Johnson (undisclosed - out)

What To Know: No. 9 Indiana (8-1) enters with a quarterback question. Josh Hoover left last week’s game against Minnesota at halftime, and Grant Wilson came off the bench to lead a 23-16 comeback win. Curt Cignetti hasn’t said who will start today. Hoover had completed just 48.5% of his passes over his last four games. The Hoosiers will also be without leading rusher Turbo Richard, so they’ll lean on a defense that ranks fourth in the country in both scoring (12.4 points per game) and run defense. No. 18 USC (7-2) is coming off a bye after a 30-18 win over Ohio State. Jayden Maiava has thrown for more than 2,500 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, but the Trojans will be without several starters, including two wide receivers and two safeties. Both teams have struggled against the spread: Indiana is 1-8 ATS and USC is 3-6.

League: CFB

Spread: Utah -1.5

Moneyline: Utah -118, Arizona -102

O/U: 55.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: No. 2 Utah (9-0) is one of the country’s last unbeaten teams, but it has needed some late-game drama to stay that way. BYU had the Utes on the ropes last week before committing four turnovers in a one-score loss, and Houston coughed up three fourth-quarter turnovers in a Utah comeback two weeks earlier. Still, the Utes have been a strong bet at 8-1 against the spread, scoring 37.7 points per game while allowing 16.3. Quarterback Devon Dampier has 20 touchdown passes, though he has thrown seven interceptions. No. 23 Arizona (7-2) is a short home underdog after a 34-26 loss to Texas Tech on Oct. 31. The Wildcats are just 3-6 ATS, but their defense ranks among the better units Utah has faced, and Arizona has won outright in eight of its last 11 games. Five of each team’s nine games have gone Over the total.

League: CFB

Spread: LSU -4.5

Moneyline: LSU -205, Texas +170

O/U: 46.5

Injury Info: Texas – Hollywood Smothers (undisclosed - out), Trevor Goosby (undisclosed - out), Cole Hutson (undisclosed - questionable); LSU – Whit Weeks (undisclosed - questionable), Dashawn Spears (undisclosed - out)

What To Know: No. 6 Texas (7-2) has won three straight, most recently 34-20 over Missouri, when Arch Manning threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns. But the Longhorns are road underdogs against No. 21 LSU (6-3), which has seen the line move in its favor all week. LSU’s offense ranks sixth nationally at 504.1 yards per game, and Sam Leavitt has thrown for 2,552 yards and 17 touchdowns. But the Tigers have struggled to finish drives in their losses, including last week’s 31-13 defeat to Alabama, when Leavitt threw for 380 yards without a touchdown. Both defenses are among the best in the country, allowing fewer than 18 points per game, and LSU has the nation’s top pass rush, led by Princewill Umanmielen’s 8.5 sacks. Both teams are 4-5 against the spread. This is the first meeting since 2019, when LSU won in Austin on its way to a national title.

League: CFB

Spread: Oklahoma State -3.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -170, Texas Tech +142

O/U: 73.5

Injury Info: Texas Tech – Quinten Joyner (undisclosed - out), Coy Eakin (undisclosed - out), Austin Romaine (undisclosed - questionable); Oklahoma State – Dayvon Standard (undisclosed - out), Tate Romney (undisclosed - doubtful)

What To Know: Expect points in Stillwater. Oklahoma State (6-3) is 5-0 at home and has the nation’s third-ranked scoring offense at 43.9 points per game. Drew Mestemaker has thrown for 2,962 yards with 29 touchdowns. No. 12 Texas Tech (8-1) has found a spark at quarterback in Tommy Castellanos, who threw for 350 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 100 more in last week’s 53-48 win over West Virginia. The Red Raiders can clinch a return trip to the Big 12 title game by winning out, but they’re road underdogs against a No. 25 Cowboys team that’s 7-2 against the spread. Both teams have gone 7-2 to the Over this season, and these teams have combined for at least 70 points in 10 of their last 13 meetings. The matchup to watch is Texas Tech’s pass rush, which has 29 sacks, against an Oklahoma State line that has allowed only eight.

League: UFC

Moneyline: Gane -230, Hokit +190

Method of Victory: Gane KO/TKO +110, Gane Submission +1000, Gane Decision +350; Hokit KO/TKO +450, Hokit Submission +900, Hokit Decision +750

O/U: 3.5 rounds

What To Know: Ciryl Gane (14-2, 1 NC) headlines Madison Square Garden in a fight for the vacant undisputed heavyweight title. Tom Aspinall gave up the belt in September because of ongoing eye problems, months after their title fight ended in a no contest because of an eye poke. Gane earned this shot by knocking out Alex Pereira for the interim title in June, and it’s his third try at an undisputed belt after losses to Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones. Undefeated Josh Hokit (10-0) has been on a rocket ride since earning his UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2025. The former college wrestler and fullback has won all four of his UFC fights, including a war with Curtis Blaydes and a TKO of Derrick Lewis. Gane holds big size advantages, at 6-foot-4 with an 81-inch reach compared with Hokit’s 6-foot-1 frame and 73.5-inch reach. Hokit’s best path is likely relentless pressure and wrestling.

League: UFC

Moneyline: Harrison -166, Nunes +140

Method of Victory: Harrison KO/TKO +750, Harrison Submission +185, Harrison Decision +275; Nunes KO/TKO +275, Nunes Submission +2000, Nunes Decision +500

O/U: 3.5 rounds

What To Know: After a 10-month delay, the women’s bantamweight super-fight is finally here. Kayla Harrison (19-1) puts her title on the line for the first time since submitting Julianna Peña at UFC 316 in June 2025. This fight was originally set for UFC 324 in January but was scrapped when Harrison needed surgery for herniated discs in her neck. The two-time Olympic judo gold medalist wins with strength, grappling and heavy top control, and five of her seven UFC appearances have come via finish. Amanda Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter ever, is 38 and coming out of retirement. She hasn’t fought since defending the title against Irene Aldana in July 2023. Nunes’ best chance is her power, which she showed in a long run of first-round knockouts during her prime. Harrison opened as a -300 favorite, but the line has tightened considerably.