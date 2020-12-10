College Football
College Football

Game of Fans

1 hour ago

'The Game' isn’t happening – but the rivalry lives on, especially on social media.

Now, fans from schools across the nation can get in on the action by helping pick which school – Michigan or Ohio State – has the better football fan base.

Earlier this year, voters decided that the Wolverines' hoops fan base was superior to that of the Buckeyes. 

But now, it's all about the gridiron.

The matchup between Ohio State and Michigan – famously known as 'The Game' – has taken place every year since 1897 except for 1918, and now, 2020.

Michigan leads the all-time series, 58-51-6.

However, the Wolverines have encountered some tough sledding as of late, and haven't earned a win over the Buckeyes since 2011. 

And over the past two years, Ohio State has outscored Michigan, 118-66. 

Even though 'The Game' won't be played this season, the Buckeyes (5-0) did earn a victory on Wednesday, when the Big Ten abandoned its six-game policy, which catapulted OSU into the conference championship game against Northwestern on Dec. 19. 

As for UM, the Wolverines (2-4) will finish the season with a losing record for the first time since 2014, and for the first time under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is 0-5 against Ohio State.

But this isn't about the coaches and players. It's about the fans. 

Who gets your vote?

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

Win Big With Big Noon And Utah-Colorado

Win Big With Big Noon And Utah-Colorado
A pivotal Pac-12 battle is stepping up into the Big Noon Kickoff spotlight, and fans can win $1,000 absolutely for free.
2 hours ago
College Football

We Lost 'The Game'

We Lost 'The Game'
Michigan and Ohio State will not play this year. RJ Young spoke to Urban Meyer about what the loss of "The Game" means.
4 hours ago
College Football

Outside Looking In

Outside Looking In
As the College Football Playoff pictures comes into focus, Joel Klatt and guests break down the dynamic of Power Five schools.
15 hours ago
College Football

Big Ten Alters Six-Game Rule

Big Ten Alters Six-Game Rule
Despite playing only five games, Ohio State will face Northwestern in the Big Ten championship on Dec. 19.
22 hours ago
National Basketball Association

The Art of the Sports Meme

The Art of the Sports Meme
Charlotte Wilder had to know who was behind @artbutmakeitsports. So of course, she tracked down – and interviewed – LJ Rader.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks