Game of Fans

'The Game' isn’t happening – but the rivalry lives on, especially on social media.

Now, fans from schools across the nation can get in on the action by helping pick which school – Michigan or Ohio State – has the better football fan base.

Earlier this year, voters decided that the Wolverines' hoops fan base was superior to that of the Buckeyes.

But now, it's all about the gridiron.

The matchup between Ohio State and Michigan – famously known as 'The Game' – has taken place every year since 1897 except for 1918, and now, 2020.

Michigan leads the all-time series, 58-51-6.

However, the Wolverines have encountered some tough sledding as of late, and haven't earned a win over the Buckeyes since 2011.

And over the past two years, Ohio State has outscored Michigan, 118-66.

Even though 'The Game' won't be played this season, the Buckeyes (5-0) did earn a victory on Wednesday, when the Big Ten abandoned its six-game policy, which catapulted OSU into the conference championship game against Northwestern on Dec. 19.

As for UM, the Wolverines (2-4) will finish the season with a losing record for the first time since 2014, and for the first time under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is 0-5 against Ohio State.

But this isn't about the coaches and players. It's about the fans.

Who gets your vote?

