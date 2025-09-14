College Football
DeShaun Foster Out as UCLA Coach After Horrid 0-3 Start
College Football

DeShaun Foster Out as UCLA Coach After Horrid 0-3 Start

Updated Sep. 14, 2025 1:41 p.m. ET

The DeShaun Foster era in Westwood is over. 

The UCLA Bruins are moving from Foster as head coach of the football program after an 0–3 start to the 2025 season, the school announced on Sunday. 

Foster, a former standout running back at UCLA, finishes his tenure with a 5–10 record over 15 games. 

"While I am deeply disappointed that we were unable to achieve the success that our players, fans, and university deserve, I am grateful for the opportunity to have led this program," Foster said in a statement.

Foster's second season at the helm of the Bruins was meant to be an improvement following a solid incoming class that included the addition of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Instead, the Bruins stumbled out of the gate this season with a 43–10 defeat to Utah, a narrow loss at UNLV, and a 35–10 blowout loss to New Mexico at the Rose Bowl – the most recent defeat cited as the final straw. 

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond has appointed Tim Skipper as the interim head coach while a search for a permanent replacement begins.

Foster was hired in February 2024 amid hopes that his deep ties to the school would help build momentum for the Bruins in the Big Ten. 

"[Foster] was named to this role at a challenging time of year, on the cusp of a move to a new conference, and he embraced it, putting his heart into moving the program forward," Jarmond said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
UCLA Bruins
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 CFB Bad Beats: Last-Second Villanova TD Wipes Out Penn State Cover

2025 CFB Bad Beats: Last-Second Villanova TD Wipes Out Penn State Cover

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes