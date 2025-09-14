College Football DeShaun Foster Out as UCLA Coach After Horrid 0-3 Start Updated Sep. 14, 2025 1:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The DeShaun Foster era in Westwood is over.

The UCLA Bruins are moving from Foster as head coach of the football program after an 0–3 start to the 2025 season, the school announced on Sunday.

Foster, a former standout running back at UCLA, finishes his tenure with a 5–10 record over 15 games.

"While I am deeply disappointed that we were unable to achieve the success that our players, fans, and university deserve, I am grateful for the opportunity to have led this program," Foster said in a statement.

Foster's second season at the helm of the Bruins was meant to be an improvement following a solid incoming class that included the addition of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Instead, the Bruins stumbled out of the gate this season with a 43–10 defeat to Utah, a narrow loss at UNLV, and a 35–10 blowout loss to New Mexico at the Rose Bowl – the most recent defeat cited as the final straw.

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond has appointed Tim Skipper as the interim head coach while a search for a permanent replacement begins.

Foster was hired in February 2024 amid hopes that his deep ties to the school would help build momentum for the Bruins in the Big Ten.

"[Foster] was named to this role at a challenging time of year, on the cusp of a move to a new conference, and he embraced it, putting his heart into moving the program forward," Jarmond said.

