College Football
College Football Playoff Huskies-Wolverines title game odds, big bets, liabilities, notable action
College Football

College Football Playoff Huskies-Wolverines title game odds, big bets, liabilities, notable action

Updated Jan. 8, 2024 6:42 p.m. ET

The College Football Playoff national championship game is here!

The No. 2 Washington Huskies face the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the CFP title game in Houston.

Tue 12:30 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
2
Washington Huskies
WASH
1
Michigan Wolverines
MICH

The line opened Wolverines -3.5 but steady action on Michigan moved the line to 4.5 and 5

Veteran sports wagering writer Ben Fawkes tweeted that a major Vegas downtown casino moved the line to 6 on Monday afternoon.

Let's dive into a plethora of betting nuggets, with insights from oddsmakers, info on where the sharp money is and a couple of the biggest bets so far.

Let's start with the big bets.

Patrick Everson, the reporter on the ground in Vegas for FOX Sports, is monitoring the sportsbooks in his city.

"College Football Playoff odds take center stage Monday, with the championship game on tap in Houston. No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 2 Washington, with the Wolverines a consensus 4.5-point favorites. At South Point, however, Michigan is -5," Everson wrote.

A bettor put down $200,000 on the Wolverines moneyline (-195) for a potential win of $102,564.  

Veteran Vegas oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro is riding with Washington to the tune of $30,000 at +170 for a profit of $51,000.

A Huskies bettor put down $4,000 back in September and is just a few hours from a possible $80,000 profit.

Another put down $20,000 in the fall on the Huskies at +1800 for a potential total payout of $380,000.

BetMGM Data Analyst John Ewing said bettors are backing Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy to throw for more than 202.5 yards.

One bettor put down $500 at+10000 on the Huskies.

