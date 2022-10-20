College football odds Week 8: How to bet Kansas State-TCU

43 mins ago

No. 17 Kansas State, coming off a bye week, will travel to No. 8 TCU for Week 8 of the college football season. 

TCU remained undefeated after a huge win over No. 11 Oklahoma State in Week 7 and will look to use home-field advantage for the second-straight week. 

The top spot in the Big 12 is up for grabs. Who will take it?

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State-TCU, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: TCU -3.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)
Moneyline: TCU -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Kansas State +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

TCU is what happens when you take a defensive-minded team for 20 years and replace that head coach with an offensive mastermind. 

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has always been able to coach his air raid attack to score points, but he often does not have the defense to match his offense. This season at TCU, he does. 

The Horned Frogs rank fifth in offense and 53rd in defense — a good balance for a successful Big 12 team. TCU ranks first in college football in offensive explosive play rate behind the arm of Max Duggan and on the legs of Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado. While Kansas State's defense is good overall, ranking ninth in efficiency, the Wildcats don’t create havoc with their defensive line. You're not stopping this TCU offense if you can’t get tackles for loss or get pressure with your pass rush. 

A big deal is being made about K-State’s quarterback Adrian Martinez having zero interceptions through six games. While impressive and much different from his time at Nebraska, his offense rarely puts him in bad situations to pass because of its ability to run the football. 

Martinez has only 138 passing attempts this season with 91 rushing attempts. Deuce Vaughn, KSU's excellent running back, has 120 rushes for 661 yards. Kansas State is only 69th in rushing success rate and 85th in passing success, despite once again trying to limit pass attempts. 

The TCU defense is more than equipped to handle the Kansas State offensive attack.

I like TCU to cover. 

PICK: TCU (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

