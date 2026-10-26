Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's 2026 College Football Top 10 — Week 9

We've got four teams on this week's list that didn't make an appearance last week.

And we've got a new squad in the top three after BYU's shocking loss to UCF.

Here are my latest college football rankings, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

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10. Utah

Last Week: Not Ranked

To Make CFP: -135

Title Odds: +4000

It will not surprise me if the Utes lose this weekend in Cincinnati as Texas Tech just did. About the best thing you can say about the last two weeks is that Utah was tested and came out with wins. But I don’t feel great about the Utes surviving the next three games at Cincy, against Utah and at Arizona without a loss. And the Big 12 tie-breaker looks like it's going to be messy … surprise!

9. LSU

Last Week: Not Ranked

To Make CFP: -165

Title Odds: +1000

I think LSU has the most upside of any two-loss team. Having Bama and Texas up next ain’t easy, but if you’re looking for a long shot to make some playoff noise, LSU might be the team for you. High ceiling, high risk.

8. Kentucky

Last Week: Not Ranked

To Make CFP: +180

Title Odds: +6500

The Wildcats fell behind Vandy but came roaring back for a solid win in what could have been a very tricky spot. Now they have an idle week before three straight ranked opponents which will determine if the Cats are CFP bound.

7. Texas

Last Week: Not Ranked

To Make CFP: -125

Title Odds: +1500

There isn't a team out there that has three wins the quality of what Texas has with the Longhorns getting past Ohio State, Tennessee and most recently, Ole Miss.

Last Week: 4

To Make CFP: -800

Title Odds: +460

The Irish have a warm-up for Miami with Navy in Foxboro this week. Big picture, the Miami game means everything for the Irish. A win forgives the loss in Provo and helps realize the expectations people had for them. A loss puts them in a potential 10-2 logjam where their résumé may not even stack up with some 9-3 teams. But that's still at least a week away (if at all) from coming into conversation.

5. BYU

Last Week: 2

To Make CFP: +145

Title Odds: +6500

BYU was ripe for an upset last week and that’s exactly what happened. I think the Cougars are the best team in the Big 12, but that Holy War against Utah will shape the CFP picture even further. Let’s just say hypothetically it comes to this, but a 10-2 BYU better get a nod over a 10-2 Notre Dame.

Last Week: 7

To Make CFP: -1250

Title Odds: +850

It doesn’t feel like Indiana is the fourth-best team in the country, but right now I’m OK slotting the Hoosiers here. The health of QB Josh Hoover is a question after a really poor game Saturday and honestly, the last three weeks he’s been under 50 completions. The IU defense — especially the front — remains the strength of the team. Against the remaining schedule, that unit can carry the Hoosiers to 11-1 and another CFP berth.

Last Week: 5

To Make CFP: -650

Title Odds: +550

We’ll have a much better idea of where the Buckeyes stand and what their future may hold after the game at SC. Everyone is looking forward to seeing what Luke Fahey has to offer in his first career start against an SC defense that is pretty mediocre. The Ohio State defense, however, is not mediocre.

Last Week: 3

To Make CFP: -1250

Title Odds: +420

The Dawgs were off last week ahead of the Cocktail Party in Atlanta. Gunner Stockton should be good to go after a shaky performance against Auburn. There's still no doubt who the best team in the SEC is.

Last Week: 1

To Make CFP: -4000

Title Odds: +650

There really shouldn’t be any debate that Miami is No. 1 right now. Yeah, the SOS is worse than teams with a loss, but that will change as the season progresses. The Canes were utterly dominant against Pitt, even with the same injury concerns they have been dealing with in the secondary and OL. Bottom line is that they have Malachi Toney and you don’t. Toney has been the best all-around offensive weapon in the sport this season and is squarely in the Heisman mix. Next up is a trip to North Carolina ahead of the game in South Bend. Could be a little uneasy trip this week, as the Irish discovered a few weeks back.