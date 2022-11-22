College Football
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Michigan at Ohio State
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Michigan at Ohio State

1 hour ago

"The Big Game" is always special, but it carries extra-special meaning this week, as No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan — both entering the contest undefeated for the first time since 2006 — meet with a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line, plus a likely berth in the College Football Playoff.

Better yet, "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the showdown, and if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.

The show starts at 10 a.m. ET, but the festivities begin much earlier, with the Big Noon Kickoff Fan Area — free to fans — opening at 7 a.m. E.T. The first 200 fans will receive an exclusive T-shirt, and there will also be an opportunity to receive free Wendy's, land some swag and see celebrity guests. And don't forget to bring your sign, as the best will earn a $500 prize!

So bring your school spirit and join us at RPAC to get in on the action and have a chance to be on live national TV.

In addition to being able to watch Mike Hill, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer in action, you will have a chance to win prizes throughout the show, including Xboxes, Playstations, gift cards and more.

For details on how to find our set, check out the map here:

The game itself could be an epic matchup, as these rivals are both 11-0 and chasing a national championship. 

Michigan is built around a stingy defense and strong running game, though the latter is in question with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards both dealing with injuries.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is led by Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud and a high-flying offense that averages 46.5 points per game.

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? We're about to find out.

Read more:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
FOX Bet Super 6: Michigan-Ohio State BIG Noon Saturday $25,000 jackpot
College Football

FOX Bet Super 6: Michigan-Ohio State BIG Noon Saturday $25,000 jackpot

47 mins ago
College football odds Week 13: How to bet UCLA-Cal
College Football

College football odds Week 13: How to bet UCLA-Cal

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Arizona State-Arizona
College Football

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Arizona State-Arizona

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Washington-Washington State, pick
College Football

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Washington-Washington State, pick

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 13: How to bet NC State-North Carolina
College Football

College football odds Week 13: How to bet NC State-North Carolina

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes