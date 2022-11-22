College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Michigan at Ohio State 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"The Big Game" is always special, but it carries extra-special meaning this week, as No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan — both entering the contest undefeated for the first time since 2006 — meet with a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line, plus a likely berth in the College Football Playoff.

Better yet, "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the showdown, and if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.

The show starts at 10 a.m. ET, but the festivities begin much earlier, with the Big Noon Kickoff Fan Area — free to fans — opening at 7 a.m. E.T. The first 200 fans will receive an exclusive T-shirt, and there will also be an opportunity to receive free Wendy's, land some swag and see celebrity guests. And don't forget to bring your sign, as the best will earn a $500 prize!

So bring your school spirit and join us at RPAC to get in on the action and have a chance to be on live national TV.

In addition to being able to watch Mike Hill, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer in action, you will have a chance to win prizes throughout the show, including Xboxes, Playstations, gift cards and more.

For details on how to find our set, check out the map here:

The game itself could be an epic matchup, as these rivals are both 11-0 and chasing a national championship.

Michigan is built around a stingy defense and strong running game, though the latter is in question with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards both dealing with injuries.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is led by Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud and a high-flying offense that averages 46.5 points per game.

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? We're about to find out.

