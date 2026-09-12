Four And Out: Akron 'OC For A Day' Contest Winner Sees Drive End In Heartbreak

It started with a viral contest. It ended in heartbreak — and an important lesson: Calling plays in real life isn't as easy as it appears in video games.



Marty Whims II — a longtime season-ticket holder and Akron graduate — got to experience the joy and frustration of being the offensive coordinator for the Zips on Saturday as part of the program's "Offensive Coordinator of the Game" contest.

Unfortunately, the dream opportunity only lasted four plays.

Akron was moving the ball on its first possession against Robert Morris when wide receiver Marcel Williams fumbled at the Colonials’ 37-yard line. David Johnson recovered the ball after Tasheen Howard and Jake Lopinto forced the fumble.

"We moved the ball, got some first downs. I thought we were going to get a touchdown if we didn’t fumble," Whims said shortly after his OC stint ended.

Only season-ticket and suite holders were eligible for the contest. Suites sold out for the first time since InfoCision Stadium opened in 2009.

Akron had more than 23 million social media views and an influx of new season ticket-holders since the contest was announced Aug. 4. Fans from 38 states and as far away as Germany became Zips season-ticket holders, including Jon Gruden, Pat McAfee, and Dan "Big Cat" Katz.

Every season and suite ticket counted as an entry (four tickets, four entries). Season ticket holders also received extra entries for each new buyer they referred.

Whims and Akron head coach Joe Moorhead met Friday to go over strategy and review game film before coming up with a 20-play script.

Nick Saban — no stranger to the Mid-American Conference after graduating from rival Kent State and coaching one year at Toledo — told Whims on Saturday to get the play in quickly and "stay ahead of the sticks and run the ball. All the fans are going to want you to throw it. Run the ball. You won’t get criticized as much."

Whims was staying ahead of the sticks until a false start penalty on right guard Nate Hampton put the Zips in third-and-6.

Williams had the necessary yards for the first down on his catch, only to turn it over.

Because of the turnover, Whims was unable to try Saban’s third idea: "Don’t get cute, but if you’re gonna get cute, throw the damn flea flicker. The fans will love it."

Whims stayed on the sideline behind Akron’s bench before going back to the stands to watch the game with his three sons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.