College Football
2026-27 College Football Odds: Belichick, Sanders Facing Tough Roads Ahead
College Football

2026-27 College Football Odds: Belichick, Sanders Facing Tough Roads Ahead

Published Apr. 15, 2026 11:17 a.m. ET

The two most famous coaches in college football might become more famous for the wrong reasons this upcoming season. 

The college football world was set on fire when Deion Sanders arrived at Colorado, and then it was ablaze once again when Bill Belichick made his way to North Carolina

However, based on each of their Over/Under win totals ahead of next season, that fire is almost out. 

Both the Buffaloes and Tar Heels have seen their win totals set at 4.5 games, meaning both are expected to finish below .500 for a second straight year. 

 

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Last year, in Belichick's first year, UNC began the season 2-1, with a blowout loss at the hands of TCU, and then wins over Charlotte and Richmond. The Tar Heels would then go on to win two more games the rest of the season, both coming in ACC play, over Syracuse and Stanford. 

In the end, North Carolina went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in conference play. 

Looking at next season, the Tar Heels will open once again with TCU, and have games against Clemson, Notre Dame and Miami on the schedule, as well as a division contest against reigning ACC champion Virginia.

As for the Buffaloes, considering Sanders has been in the college coaching ranks a little longer, their situation appears slightly more dire. 

After Colorado went 1-11 in 2022, Sanders came in and guided it to a 4-8 record in 2023 and then a 9-4 campaign in 2024. 

Things were on the upswing.

However, last season — Sanders' first without son Shedeur Sanders at quarterback and do-it-all star Travis Hunter in the mix — the Buffs were only able to accumulate three wins, suffering nine losses in the process. 

Colorado beat Delaware, Wyoming and earned an upset win over Iowa State last year, but that was it. It was blown out by the likes of Houston, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State.

This upcoming season, the Buffs will play three of their first four games on the road. They were 0-5 on the road last season, losing those games by an average of 18.6 points per game. 

 
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