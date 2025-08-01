College Football 2025 Old Dominion Football Predictions: Monarchs Ranked 102nd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Old Dominion lands in my Ultimate 136.

Old Dominion ranking: 102

Last year’s ranking: 73

Top player: LB Jason Henderson: Redshirted last season, was an AP Second Team All-American in 2023 and Third Team selection in 2022; his 436 total career tackles is a school record.

[Old Dominion's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: If Ricky Rahne isn't on the hot seat, it's because it’s broken. He's gone 20-30 as head coach of the Monarchs. He has lost at least seven games in three of the past four years in Norfolk, but the water ain't wet if he can't find a tackler at linebacker. In 2022, Shaun Dolan had 140 tackles, Cedric Gray had 153 and Jason Henderson had 167. In 2023, three Old Dominion linebackers had 140 tackles or more, including former Iowa star Jay Higgins (166). In 2024, Red Murdock, who's now at Buffalo, and Dolan each racked up more than 158.

Henderson is back from injury in 2025. If Rahne can find a way to score down, though — giving up 30 or more in six games isn't gonna cut it — Old Dominion might be due for an eight-win season.

Old Dominion Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-170) Under 5.5 (+138)

