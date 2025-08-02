College Football 2025 Buffalo Football Predictions: Bulls Ranked 90th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Buffalo lands in my Ultimate 136.

Buffalo ranking: 90

Last year’s ranking: 120

Top player: LB Red Murdock: Finished second in FBS in total tackles last season with 156 and 14th in tackles for loss with 16.5.

[Buffalo's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Pete Lembo’s Bulls ought to be as lethal as a Gallardo bull galloping at a defenseless matador in a wet ring. Defenders Kobe Stewart, Dion Crawford and Murdock notched a total of 42.5 tackles for loss, including 20.0 sacks.

If I'm bullish on the Bulls, it's because they're on war footing on defense, but former Penn State, UConn and Kansas State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson has a lot to prove. It's not that he only threw for 2,075 yards with 12 touchdowns and six picks in his only year as a full-time starter at UConn; it's also that the Huskies went 3-9 with him as their starter and 9-4 the next year without him. I firmly believe that wins are a QB stat. Winning tends to follow good players around. They're exceptions, though. I invite Roberson to prove he's one.

Buffalo Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-122) Under 7.5 (+100)

