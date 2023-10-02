College Football 2023 College Football Top 25 Week 6: Odds, predictions, lines & tv schedule Published Oct. 2, 2023 1:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Week 6 college football schedule includes 15 games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners taking on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

Big Noon Kickoff takes places in Columbus this week as the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes square off against the Maryland Terrapins on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Additionally, there are two major Top 25 matchups with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs meeting the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats, while the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals go toe-to-toe with No. 10 Notre Dame.

To pick up an edge prior to Week 6 in college football, read our odds breakdown below.

Week 6 Betting Lines & Game Info

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Buckeyes (-18.5)

Moneyline: Buckeyes -1350, Terrapins +800

Total: 55.5 points

Prediction: Ohio State 33, Maryland 15

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tigers (-6.5)

Moneyline: Tigers -258, Tigers +210

Total: 62.5 points

Prediction: Missouri 37, LSU 27

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Columbia, Missouri

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Sooners (-5)

Moneyline: Sooners -205, Longhorns +170

Total: 58.5 points

Prediction: Texas 28, Oklahoma 26

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Dallas, Texas

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bruins (-3.5)

Moneyline: Bruins -180, Cougars +150

Total: 59 points

Prediction: Washington State 33, UCLA 18

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Location: Pasadena, California

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Crimson Tide (-3)

Moneyline: Crimson Tide -155, Aggies +130

Total: 50 points

Prediction: Alabama 27, Texas A&M 26

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: College Station, Texas

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Seminoles (-26)

Moneyline: Seminoles -3200, Hokies +1400

Total: 53 points

Prediction: Florida State 37, Virginia Tech 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tar Heels (-8.5)

Moneyline: Tar Heels -410, Orange +320

Total: 58 points

Prediction: North Carolina 30, Syracuse 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bulldogs (-15)

Moneyline: Bulldogs -800, Wildcats +550

Total: 48 points

Prediction: Kentucky 27, Georgia 26

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Athens, Georgia

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wolverines (-19.5)

Moneyline: Wolverines -1600, Golden Gophers +900

Total: 47.5 points

Prediction: Michigan 31, Minnesota 12

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Rebels (-11.5)

Moneyline: Rebels -500, Razorbacks +380

Total: 63 points

Prediction: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Fighting Irish (-6.5)

Moneyline: Fighting Irish -230, Cardinals +190

Total: 52.5 points

Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Louisville 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bulldogs (-6)

Moneyline: Bulldogs -230, Cowboys +190

Total: 46.5 points

Prediction: Fresno State 27, Wyoming 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Hurricanes (-19.5)

Moneyline: Hurricanes -1600, Yellow Jackets +900

Total: 59.5 points

Prediction: Miami (FL) 45, Georgia Tech 15

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Beavers (-9.5)

Moneyline: Beavers -425, Golden Bears +330

Total: 52.5 points

Prediction: Oregon State 35, Cal 19

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Location: Berkeley, California

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Trojans (-22)

Moneyline: Trojans -2800, Wildcats +1300

Total: 72 points

Prediction: USC 41, Arizona 22

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Los Angeles, California

