College Football
BYU v Utah
College Football

2023 College Football Top 25 Week 6: Odds, predictions, lines & tv schedule

Published Oct. 2, 2023 1:11 p.m. ET

The Week 6 college football schedule includes 15 games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners taking on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

Big Noon Kickoff takes places in Columbus this week as the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes square off against the Maryland Terrapins on FOX and the FOX Sports App

Additionally, there are two major Top 25 matchups with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs meeting the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats, while the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals go toe-to-toe with No. 10 Notre Dame

To pick up an edge prior to Week 6 in college football, read our odds breakdown below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 6 Betting Lines & Game Info

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Buckeyes (-18.5)
  • Moneyline: Buckeyes -1350, Terrapins +800
  • Total: 55.5 points
  • Prediction: Ohio State 33, Maryland 15

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

No. 21 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 23 LSU Tigers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tigers (-6.5)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -258, Tigers +210
  • Total: 62.5 points
  • Prediction: Missouri 37, LSU 27

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Columbia, Missouri

No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Sooners (-5)
  • Moneyline: Sooners -205, Longhorns +170
  • Total: 58.5 points
  • Prediction: Texas 28, Oklahoma 26

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Dallas, Texas

UCLA Bruins vs. No. 13 Washington State Cougars

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bruins (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Bruins -180, Cougars +150
  • Total: 59 points
  • Prediction: Washington State 33, UCLA 18

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Location: Pasadena, California

Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Crimson Tide (-3)
  • Moneyline: Crimson Tide -155, Aggies +130
  • Total: 50 points
  • Prediction: Alabama 27, Texas A&M 26

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: College Station, Texas

No. 5 Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Seminoles (-26)
  • Moneyline: Seminoles -3200, Hokies +1400
  • Total: 53 points
  • Prediction: Florida State 37, Virginia Tech 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Tallahassee, Florida

No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Syracuse Orange

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tar Heels (-8.5)
  • Moneyline: Tar Heels -410, Orange +320
  • Total: 58 points
  • Prediction: North Carolina 30, Syracuse 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-15)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs -800, Wildcats +550
  • Total: 48 points
  • Prediction: Kentucky 27, Georgia 26

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Athens, Georgia

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wolverines (-19.5)
  • Moneyline: Wolverines -1600, Golden Gophers +900
  • Total: 47.5 points
  • Prediction: Michigan 31, Minnesota 12

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Rebels (-11.5)
  • Moneyline: Rebels -500, Razorbacks +380
  • Total: 63 points
  • Prediction: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi

No. 25 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Fighting Irish (-6.5)
  • Moneyline: Fighting Irish -230, Cardinals +190
  • Total: 52.5 points
  • Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Louisville 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Wyoming Cowboys vs. No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-6)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs -230, Cowboys +190
  • Total: 46.5 points
  • Prediction: Fresno State 27, Wyoming 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Laramie, Wyoming

No. 17 Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Hurricanes (-19.5)
  • Moneyline: Hurricanes -1600, Yellow Jackets +900
  • Total: 59.5 points
  • Prediction: Miami (FL) 45, Georgia Tech 15

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

California Golden Bears vs. No. 15 Oregon State Beavers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Beavers (-9.5)
  • Moneyline: Beavers -425, Golden Bears +330
  • Total: 52.5 points
  • Prediction: Oregon State 35, Cal 19

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Location: Berkeley, California

No. 9 USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Trojans (-22)
  • Moneyline: Trojans -2800, Wildcats +1300
  • Total: 72 points
  • Prediction: USC 41, Arizona 22

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Sportsbook 'destroyed' by Chiefs-Jets result; Colorado covers sweet spot

Sportsbook 'destroyed' by Chiefs-Jets result; Colorado covers sweet spot

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes