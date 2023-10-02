College Football
College Football
2023 College Football Top 25 Week 6: Odds, predictions, lines & tv schedule
Published Oct. 2, 2023 1:11 p.m. ET
The Week 6 college football schedule includes 15 games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners taking on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.
Big Noon Kickoff takes places in Columbus this week as the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes square off against the Maryland Terrapins on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
Additionally, there are two major Top 25 matchups with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs meeting the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats, while the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals go toe-to-toe with No. 10 Notre Dame.
To pick up an edge prior to Week 6 in college football, read our odds breakdown below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Week 6 Betting Lines & Game Info
No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Buckeyes (-18.5)
- Moneyline: Buckeyes -1350, Terrapins +800
- Total: 55.5 points
- Prediction: Ohio State 33, Maryland 15
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
No. 21 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 23 LSU Tigers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tigers (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Tigers -258, Tigers +210
- Total: 62.5 points
- Prediction: Missouri 37, LSU 27
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Sooners (-5)
- Moneyline: Sooners -205, Longhorns +170
- Total: 58.5 points
- Prediction: Texas 28, Oklahoma 26
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Dallas, Texas
UCLA Bruins vs. No. 13 Washington State Cougars
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bruins (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Bruins -180, Cougars +150
- Total: 59 points
- Prediction: Washington State 33, UCLA 18
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Location: Pasadena, California
Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Crimson Tide (-3)
- Moneyline: Crimson Tide -155, Aggies +130
- Total: 50 points
- Prediction: Alabama 27, Texas A&M 26
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: College Station, Texas
No. 5 Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Seminoles (-26)
- Moneyline: Seminoles -3200, Hokies +1400
- Total: 53 points
- Prediction: Florida State 37, Virginia Tech 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Syracuse Orange
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tar Heels (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Tar Heels -410, Orange +320
- Total: 58 points
- Prediction: North Carolina 30, Syracuse 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bulldogs (-15)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs -800, Wildcats +550
- Total: 48 points
- Prediction: Kentucky 27, Georgia 26
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Athens, Georgia
Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wolverines (-19.5)
- Moneyline: Wolverines -1600, Golden Gophers +900
- Total: 47.5 points
- Prediction: Michigan 31, Minnesota 12
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Rebels (-11.5)
- Moneyline: Rebels -500, Razorbacks +380
- Total: 63 points
- Prediction: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
No. 25 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Fighting Irish (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Fighting Irish -230, Cardinals +190
- Total: 52.5 points
- Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Louisville 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
Wyoming Cowboys vs. No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bulldogs (-6)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs -230, Cowboys +190
- Total: 46.5 points
- Prediction: Fresno State 27, Wyoming 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Laramie, Wyoming
No. 17 Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Hurricanes (-19.5)
- Moneyline: Hurricanes -1600, Yellow Jackets +900
- Total: 59.5 points
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 45, Georgia Tech 15
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
California Golden Bears vs. No. 15 Oregon State Beavers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Beavers (-9.5)
- Moneyline: Beavers -425, Golden Bears +330
- Total: 52.5 points
- Prediction: Oregon State 35, Cal 19
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Location: Berkeley, California
No. 9 USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Trojans (-22)
- Moneyline: Trojans -2800, Wildcats +1300
- Total: 72 points
- Prediction: USC 41, Arizona 22
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
share
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
-
Big Noon Live Tailgate: Buffs rally late, but USC holds on for 48-41 win
College football Week 5 highlights: Notre Dame outlasts Duke, Oklahoma wins
Caleb Williams puts on a Heisman-worthy show as USC holds off Colorado, 48-41
-
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from USC vs. Colorado
Michael Irvin, Skip Bayless discuss emotional moment with Deion Sanders
2023 College Football Week 5 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Klatt: 10 college football teams that are legitimate national title contenders
Michael Oher conservatorship agreement to end, judge says
Joel Klatt: What to expect in USC-Colorado, Kansas-Texas, other Week 5 matchups
in this topic
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
-
Big Noon Live Tailgate: Buffs rally late, but USC holds on for 48-41 win
College football Week 5 highlights: Notre Dame outlasts Duke, Oklahoma wins
Caleb Williams puts on a Heisman-worthy show as USC holds off Colorado, 48-41
-
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from USC vs. Colorado
Michael Irvin, Skip Bayless discuss emotional moment with Deion Sanders
2023 College Football Week 5 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Klatt: 10 college football teams that are legitimate national title contenders
Michael Oher conservatorship agreement to end, judge says
Joel Klatt: What to expect in USC-Colorado, Kansas-Texas, other Week 5 matchups