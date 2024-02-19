College Basketball
No. 4 Arizona extends coach Tommy Lloyd's contract five years through 2029
Published Feb. 19, 2024 5:36 p.m. ET

No. 4 Arizona has extended coach Tommy Lloyd's contract by five years through 2029.

The deal announced Monday is pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents.

Lloyd will receive a total compensation of $5.25 million for the first season, increasing to $6 million in Year 5. Total compensation includes base salary and additional duties pay, plus annual funding from agreements with Nike and Learfield.

"Tommy has proven to be a championship coach, an exceptional leader and recruiter, and has reinvigorated Wildcat pride by transforming the University of Arizona men’s basketball program back into one of the top programs in the nation," university President Robert C. Robbins said in a statement. "We are thrilled that he will remain a Wildcat for years to come."

Lloyd has gotten off to a stellar start after 20 seasons as Mark Few's assistant.

Arizona reached the Sweet 16 in Lloyd's first season, and he was named AP national coach of the year. The Wildcats have gone 81-16 under Lloyd, the most wins by a major-conference coach in his first three years.

Arizona won consecutive Pac-12 Tournament titles under Lloyd and the 2020 regular-season title. The Wildcats have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for 52 straight weeks, moving up to No. 4 on Monday. The NCAA selection committee's initial seedings had Arizona as a No. 1 seed on Saturday.

"I am humbled and grateful to finalize a long-term extension here at the University of Arizona," Lloyd said. "I am energized by the support of our fans, our players, our alumni, President Robbins, the Board of Regents and our donors."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Arizona Wildcats
