College Basketball Michigan head coach Juwan Howard set to return Saturday Published Dec. 15, 2023 7:41 p.m. ET

Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard will return to his role on Saturday when the Wolverines host Eastern Michigan (2:30 ET, BTN), the school announced Friday night.

Howard, who returned to the bench during Thanksgiving week in an observatory role, has been gradually working his way back from a cardiac procedure conducted in September to remove an aortic aneurysm and repair his aortic valve.



Friday’s news also comes following a reported incident between Howard and Michigan head strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson last week at the university after Howard’s son, Jace, and a Wolverines training staff member were involved in an argument about why the senior was not cleared from a stress fracture injury.

"The return of our usual coaching structure comes after a review of an incident involving several individuals during a team practice last week," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a university statement. "Based on a thorough internal review, nothing was found to warrant disciplinary action for anyone involved. As such, we will move forward with a focus on our team and our season."

Michigan is off to a 5-4 start to the season and is 1-1 in Big Ten play.

