Michigan head coach Juwan Howard set to return Saturday
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard set to return Saturday

Published Dec. 15, 2023 7:41 p.m. ET
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard will return to his role on Saturday when the Wolverines host Eastern Michigan (2:30 ET, BTN), the school announced Friday night. 

Howard, who returned to the bench during Thanksgiving week in an observatory role, has been gradually working his way back from a cardiac procedure conducted in September to remove an aortic aneurysm and repair his aortic valve. 
 

Friday’s news also comes following a reported incident between Howard and Michigan head strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson last week at the university after Howard’s son, Jace, and a Wolverines training staff member were involved in an argument about why the senior was not cleared from a stress fracture injury. 

"The return of our usual coaching structure comes after a review of an incident involving several individuals during a team practice last week," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a university statement. "Based on a thorough internal review, nothing was found to warrant disciplinary action for anyone involved. As such, we will move forward with a focus on our team and our season."

Michigan is off to a 5-4 start to the season and is 1-1 in Big Ten play. 

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

Michigan Wolverines
