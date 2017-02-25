Lafayette hangs on to beat Colgate (Feb 25, 2017)

Lafayette hangs on to beat Colgate (Feb 25, 2017)

BY AP • February 25, 2017

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Matt Klinewski scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Eric Stafford added 15 points, and Lafayette held on for a 73-69 win over Colgate in the regular season finale for both teams on Saturday.

Lafayette (9-20, 5-13 Patriot) got its biggest lead of the second half on Paulius Zalys' free throw with 2:42 left to put the Leopards in front 68-60. Will Rayman hit a 3 for Colgate with 1:01 to play, and Jordan Swopshire hit 2 of 3 free throws to cap a 7-1 run and cut it to 69-67 with 18 seconds left.

Colgate stole the ensuing inbound pass, but upon review the refs gave possession to Lafayette, and Nick Lindner and Zalys combined to make 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 13 seconds.

Sean O'Brien made four 3s for the Raiders (10-21, 9-10), scoring 18 points and matching a career high with eight assists. Tom Rivard finished with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

in this topic
share story
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FoxFox NewsFox CorporationFox SupportsFox DeportesRegional Sports Networks