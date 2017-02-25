Lafayette hangs on to beat Colgate (Feb 25, 2017)
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Matt Klinewski scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Eric Stafford added 15 points, and Lafayette held on for a 73-69 win over Colgate in the regular season finale for both teams on Saturday.
Lafayette (9-20, 5-13 Patriot) got its biggest lead of the second half on Paulius Zalys' free throw with 2:42 left to put the Leopards in front 68-60. Will Rayman hit a 3 for Colgate with 1:01 to play, and Jordan Swopshire hit 2 of 3 free throws to cap a 7-1 run and cut it to 69-67 with 18 seconds left.
Colgate stole the ensuing inbound pass, but upon review the refs gave possession to Lafayette, and Nick Lindner and Zalys combined to make 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 13 seconds.
Sean O'Brien made four 3s for the Raiders (10-21, 9-10), scoring 18 points and matching a career high with eight assists. Tom Rivard finished with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting.