Eberlein Drive vs Sideline Cancer: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Quarterfinals

Eberlein Drive and Sideline Cancer are set for a matchup in The Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about Eberlein Drive vs Sideline Cancer:

How to watch Eberlein Drive vs Sideline Cancer

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charleston Coliseum (Charleston, West Virginia)

TV: FS1

Eberlein Drive vs Sideline Cancer Odds

As of July 28, 2025, here are the odds (via DraftKings):

Eberlein Drive is favored by 2.5 points (-110)

Eberlein Drive Moneyline: -142

Sideline Cancer Moneyline: +120

Path to the Quarterfinals

Eberlein Drive

(2) Eberlein Drive 71, (1) La Familia (Kentucky) 70

La Familia saw their chance at $1 million go down the drain as Eberlein Drive's Anthony Clemmons drained a 3-pointer to reach the target score of 71 and deliver his team a 71-70 victory.

Terry Taylor had a game-high 20 points, connecting on four three-pointers for Eberlein Drive. Gabe York (15) and Junathaen Watson (14) were the only other players in double-digits.

La Familia had four players in double-digits, but one point too short. Archie Goodwin led the way in scoring with 19 to go with six assists and five rebounds. Kahlil Whitney finished with 18 off the bench. Willie Cauley-Stein poured in 12 points, going 6-of-6 from the field, and Andrew Harrison had 10 points.

Eberlein Drive moves on to face Sideline Cancer.

(2) Eberlein Drive 86, (6) Tampa Florida Pickup Basketball 68

(2) Eberlein Drive 81, (7) Richards Elite 63

Sideline Cancer

(3) Sideline Cancer 74, (7) LA Ignite 71

Sideline Cancer erased a 12-point deficit and found a way to beat LA Ignite, 74-71.

Alonzo Verge Jr. led the way with 16 points, while Chris Coffey added 14 points of his own to go with nine rebounds. Jermaine Marrow also had 14 points off the bench, helping Sideline Cancer get the win.

Dakarai Tucker had a game-high 24 points, knocking down six 3-pointers for LA Ignite. Terrel Carter II had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Smith added 13 points off the bench.

(4) Sideline Cancer 73, (1) The Ville 63

(4) Sideline Cancer 84, (5) Madd Katts 82

