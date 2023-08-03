Drexel men's basketball player Terrence Butler found dead in apartment
Drexel men's basketball player Terrence Butler was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Aug. 2, the school said. No other details were provided.
Butler, a rising junior from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was a reserve on the team and appeared in eight games in two seasons with the Dragons.
"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends and teammates," university president John Fry in a statement. "In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community."
The 6-foot-7 forward was named to the Coastal Athletic Association Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll last season. He dealt with injuries the last two seasons.
Butler is survived by his parents and two sisters, who both played college basketball.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
The 10 most dominant schools in both football and basketball over the past decade
College basketball's biggest offseason splashes of 2023
Tony Petitti on succeeding as Big Ten commissioner: 'It starts with relationships'
-
Bronny James discharged from hospital as he recovers from cardiac arrest
Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during USC practice, is in stable condition
Boozer twins, Cooper Flagg shine at Peach Jam, but AJ Dybantsa steals the show
-
LeBron James shares video of Bronny playing piano following cardiac arrest
College basketball power rankings: All-too-early top 25 for the 2023-24 season
College basketball power rankings: St. John's, Kentucky on the rise
-
The 10 most dominant schools in both football and basketball over the past decade
College basketball's biggest offseason splashes of 2023
Tony Petitti on succeeding as Big Ten commissioner: 'It starts with relationships'
-
Bronny James discharged from hospital as he recovers from cardiac arrest
Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during USC practice, is in stable condition
Boozer twins, Cooper Flagg shine at Peach Jam, but AJ Dybantsa steals the show
-
LeBron James shares video of Bronny playing piano following cardiac arrest
College basketball power rankings: All-too-early top 25 for the 2023-24 season
College basketball power rankings: St. John's, Kentucky on the rise