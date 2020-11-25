College Basketball
College Basketball

College Basketball's Top Plays: Season Tip-off

31 mins ago

College football – you've got some competition.

After quite the lengthy delay, the college basketball season is finally up and running as of Wednesday, and naturally, impressive playmaking is taking place across the country.

Here are some of the top plays from the first day of the 2020-21 college basketball season:

Starting off right

It wasn't the most monster of jams, but it was the first dunk of the year. 

Kudos to Xavier's Bryan Griffin.

Defense to offense

That's how you do it, freshman.

Dwon Odom with the block, layup and the foul.

Count the bucket

Way to run the floor, big fella. 

Yvan Ouedraogo with the slam.

Goin' back to back – to back to back to back

There was no rust on the long-ball for KyKy Tandy.

Ayo, chill

Seriously – chill with all the threes, Ayo Dosunmu.

But really, Ayo you are absurd.

More defense to more offense

Talk about a proclivity to create your own offensive opportunities. 

Dwon Odom has got it and then some.

Who is this kid?

Dwon – you've got our attention, young man!

Just throw it in

Can't dunk it? 

The throw is a great second option.

Big man buckets

Providence big man Nate Watson got going early, becoming the first player to hit double figures this season.

And he didn't stop there – what a monster jam from Watson.

The hit from half-court

Boogie Ellis let it fly before half.

Miller makes 3s

Solid way to start your college basketball career, Adam Miller.

Stripped, stolen...but shutdown

Quinlan Bennett was straight denied by DeJon Jarreau on what should have been an easy layup.

Setting school records

With the 17th three-pointer made, Illinois made history.

Check back throughout the day for more top plays! 

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Basketball

Andy Katz's Preseason Tiers: Top 16

Andy Katz's Preseason Tiers: Top 16
With the college basketball season beginning on Wednesday, Andy Katz breaks down his preseason tiers and title favorites.
13 hours ago
College Basketball

Top of Their Class

Top of Their Class
A new college basketball season means a new batch of superstar freshmen. Here are eight names to keep an eye on.
1 day ago
College Basketball

FOX College Hoops Preview with Titus & Tate

FOX College Hoops Preview with Titus & Tate
Mark Titus and Tate Frazier sat down with a star-studded cast of college basketball faces to preview the 2020 season.
1 day ago
College Basketball

Introducing The College Hoops Newsletter

Introducing The College Hoops Newsletter
Strap in for a journey with Mark Titus, as he breaks down all the wildness to come in the upcoming college basketball season.
6 days ago
College Basketball

Burning Questions About The Top 25

Burning Questions About The Top 25
College basketball's preseason rankings were released Monday. Who's too high? Too low? And what's the biggest surprise?
November 9
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks