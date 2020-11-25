College Basketball College Basketball's Top Plays: Season Tip-off 31 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football – you've got some competition.

After quite the lengthy delay, the college basketball season is finally up and running as of Wednesday, and naturally, impressive playmaking is taking place across the country.

Here are some of the top plays from the first day of the 2020-21 college basketball season:

Starting off right

It wasn't the most monster of jams, but it was the first dunk of the year.

Kudos to Xavier's Bryan Griffin.

Defense to offense

That's how you do it, freshman.

Dwon Odom with the block, layup and the foul.

Count the bucket

Way to run the floor, big fella.

Yvan Ouedraogo with the slam.

Goin' back to back – to back to back to back

There was no rust on the long-ball for KyKy Tandy.

Ayo, chill

Seriously – chill with all the threes, Ayo Dosunmu.

But really, Ayo you are absurd.

More defense to more offense

Talk about a proclivity to create your own offensive opportunities.

Dwon Odom has got it and then some.

Who is this kid?

Dwon – you've got our attention, young man!

Just throw it in

Can't dunk it?

The throw is a great second option.

Big man buckets

Providence big man Nate Watson got going early, becoming the first player to hit double figures this season.

And he didn't stop there – what a monster jam from Watson.

The hit from half-court

Boogie Ellis let it fly before half.

Miller makes 3s

Solid way to start your college basketball career, Adam Miller.

Stripped, stolen...but shutdown

Quinlan Bennett was straight denied by DeJon Jarreau on what should have been an easy layup.

Setting school records

With the 17th three-pointer made, Illinois made history.

Check back throughout the day for more top plays!

