What You Need To Know: Spence vs. Garcia

After a year away from boxing due to recovering from a near fatal car accident, Errol Spence Jr. is set to step back in the ring against Danny Garcia to defend his Unified Welterweight Championships.

Spence is 5-0 in his last five title fights, including winning the WBC Welterweight title in his last win against Shawn Porter.

Here is everything you need to know about this titanic title fight.

When and where is the fight?

The title fight is set to be held on Dec. 5 in Spence's hometown of Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

The main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET.

How can I watch?

This will be Spence's third consecutive fight on Fox Sports PPV, after defeating Mikey Garcia in March 2019 to retain his IBF Welterweight Title and then Shawn Porter to unify the Welterweight Titles in September 2019.

Who's the favorite?

As the reigning champion, it comes as no surpise that Spence Jr. enters the fight as the favorite, with -300 odds according to FOX Bet.

Danny Garcia enters as a +225 underdog.

How did we get here?

Spence enters the fight with a record of 26-0, with 21 of those wins by knockout.

His last fight against Shawn Porter in September 2019 resulted in a split decision victory that unified the IBF and WBC Welterweight titles.

Immediately after winning the fight, Garcia entered the ring and declared himself the next challenger for Spence's titles.

Spence will be looking to prove that he is still the dominant fighter he was before the car accident, when he was seen as one of the top young boxers in the world.

Garcia enters the fight with a record of 36-2, with 21 of those wins coming by knockout.

After losing to Shawn Porter in September 2018 by unanimous decision, a fight that was held for the vacant WBC Welterweight title, Garcia has gotten back on track to win his last two fights by TKO and unianimous decision.

Garcia will look to carry that positive momentum into the fight against the top ranked Welterweight in the world currently and become champion again for the first time since 2017.

