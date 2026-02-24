Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao 2 Odds: Who Will Win Legendary Rematch?

They're doing it one more time.

Bombshell news dropped Monday: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao will step into the ring for a rematch on Saturday, Sept. 19 on Netflix.

The two squared off in the most lucrative fight in sports history back on May 2, 2015. Mayweather won by unanimous decision.

Now, Pacquiao has a shot at revenge.

Let's check out the odds for the blockbuster rematch at Bet365 as of Feb. 24.

Mayweather-Pacquiao 2 odds

Mayweather to win: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Pacquiao to win: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Draw: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Who saw this coming?

Mayweather officially retired at 50-0 after a TKO win over Conor McGregor on Aug. 26, 2017. At the time of that fight, Mayweather was 40 years old. He's now 49.

Between that McGregor fight and now, Mayweather has participated in a number of exhibition bouts but no fights that have officially gone on his record.

In fact, Mayweather is scheduled to face Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout in April, before taking on Pacquiao for a second time.

Tyson, 59, most recently faced Jake Paul in a sanctioned bout on Netflix, back in November 2024. Tyson lost via unanimous decision.

As for the Pacman, he retired back in 2021 but returned to face Mario Barrios in May 2025. That bout ended in a majority draw.

Pacquiao, now 47, is 62-8-3 in his career. He has not won a fight since a split decision win over Keith Thurman on July 20, 2019.

For years, Mayweather and Pacquiao were considered the best fighters of their generation, but the two did not share the ring until Mayweather was 38 and Pacquiao was 36, which many considered to be well past their primes.