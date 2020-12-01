Boxing Errol Spence Jr.'s Top 5 Fighters 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Errol Spence Jr. is one of the best fighters in the world, holding a 26-0 record as the reigning Unified IBF and WBC Welterweight Champion.

But he knows he's not the only elite fighter in the land. Greatness recognizes greatness, after all.

As he prepares to face off against Danny Garcia on Saturday, Dec. 5 at AT&T Stadium in his hometown of Dallas, TX, exclusively on FOX Sports pay-per-view, Spence Jr. took some time out to name his top five pound-for-pound fighters in the world currently.

5. Claressa Shields

Spence: "Great fighter, has won titles in multiple divisions. Just an excellent fighter and if she could, she could fight men and beat them."

Shields is 10-0, with two of her wins coming by knockout, and has made history along the way to an undefeated record.

She is one of only eight fighters in the history of the sport to hold all four major world titles in boxing, which are the IBF, WBC, WBF, and WBO titles.

4. Terrence Crawford

Spence: "He's won titles from 130 to 147. He's a great fighter, he's got good skills."

While Spence himself has looked unstoppable to this point in his career, the same can be said for Crawford, who is 37-0, with 28 wins coming by knockout.

And now that he has moved up to the welterweight division, it is possible that he and Spence Jr. are on a collision course.

If the two were to meet, it would be one of the biggest fights in recent boxing memory.

3. Errol Spence Jr.

"I put myself because I am just a great fighter and I've fought the best in my weight class. I've beaten them and I am the unified champion and hopefully I will become the undisputed champion in a year or two."

Spence Jr.'s resume speaks for itself, which is why he ranks himself so highly.

He has accumulated 21 knockouts in 26 fights on his way to becoming the top welterweight fighter in the world.

He also represented the United States in the 2012 Olympics.

2. Román González

"He's just a great fighter, and I don't think that he gets the just due that he deserves from beating a lot of opponents and the way that he beats opponents."

González stands at only 5'3", but don't let his small stature fool you. He has accumulated 41 knockouts in his 51 professional fights.

He is the first fighter from Nicaragua to win titles in four different weight classes: the mini flyweight, light flyweight, flyweight, and super flyweight.

1. Canelo Alvarez

"I put him at No. 1 because he has won titles at 154, 160, 168, and 175."

As Spence notes, Alvarez is a four-division world champion and has won 53 of his 56 professional bouts.

His only loss came to Floyd Mayweather Jr, and he also has two draws in bouts with Jorge Juarez and, most notbaly, Gennedy Golovkin.

Watch the full video of Errol Spence Jr. ranking his top five pound-for-pound fighters below.

