Boxing World Reacts To Spence Jr.'s Win

1 hour ago

After a near fatal car accident and a 15-month lay off from his last fight, there were questions about whether Errol Spence Jr. could still be the top welterweight in the world.

All of those questions have been answered, as Spence Jr. decisively defended his Unified IBF and WBC Welterweight Titles against Danny Garcia Saturday night on FOX Sports pay-per-view.

Now, after proving he is still the same guy as before, the question becomes who does he fight next?

Will it be the legendary Manny Pacquiao?

Or the reigning WBO Welterweight Champion, Terence Crawford?

Pacquiao himself weighed in after Spence Jr.'s victory ...

... and while it's fun to look ahead to the future and what might be in store for Spence Jr., Pacquiao, Crawford, and the rest of the welterweight division, congratulations were in order for Saturday.

There was plenty of reaction on Twitter to Spence Jr.'s thrilling victory, marking one of the greatest sports comebacks in recent memory.

