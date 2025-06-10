Boxing Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford odds: Who's favored in superfight? Updated Jun. 10, 2025 11:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The next boxing superfight is official.

Canelo Álvarez will defend the Ring Magazine super-middleweight belt against light middleweight and former welterweight titlist Terence Crawford on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas.

Álvarez is 63-2-2 in his career, with his only two defeats coming at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dmitry Bivol.

At 41-0, Crawford is undefeated.

Here are the odds for the upcoming megafight at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of June 10.

Alvarez vs. Crawford odds

Canelo Álvarez: -195 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total)

Terence Crawford: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Rarely do arguably the two biggest names in boxing share the ring, but such will be the case when Álvarez and Crawford do battle in the fall.

Álvarez has fought in several huge fights over the course of his career, including his fight with Mayweather, three fights with Gennady Golovkin, and fights with Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto and Julio César Chávez Jr.

However, most recently, Crawford was involved in the biggest fight in boxing, when he fought Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023. Crawford won by TKO in the ninth round, becoming the unified welterweight champion in the process.

Crawford has fought once since that victory over Spence, earning a unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov in August of last year. It was Crawford's light middleweight debut.

Álvarez's last fight took place in May of this year, a unanimous decision win over William Scull in a super middleweight clash.

Álvarez will enter the superfight with Crawford as a slight favorite, most likely due to the fact that Crawford has never fought at 168 pounds.

However, Álvarez does not have a KO victory since 2021. Crawford has nine KOs in his last 10 fights.

