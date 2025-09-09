Boxing Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Odds: Álvarez Favored Over 'Bud' Published Sep. 10, 2025 9:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of those fights is taking place this weekend in Las Vegas.

Saul "Canelo" Álvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight (168 pounds) titles on the line against Terence "Bud" Crawford, who is moving up from junior middleweight (154 pounds) after just one fight in the division.

Crawford is 41-0 (31 KOs) as a professional, but has spent a majority of his career fighting at lightweight, junior welterweight and welterweight.

Álvarez is 63-2-2 (39 KOs), with one of his losses coming at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2013 and the other coming back in 2022 during his second foray at light heavyweight, against Dmitry Bivol.

Both Canelo and Crawford have served as mainstays on pound-for-pound boxing lists for years.

Like we said, it's one of those fights.

Let's check out the odds for the superfight at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 10.

Álvarez vs. Crawford odds

Canelo Álvarez: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Terence Crawford: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Fight outcome

Canelo by decision or technical decision: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Crawford by decision or technical decision: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Crawford by KO/TKO/DQ: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Draw: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Exact fight outcome

Unanimous decision: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Split decision: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

TKO: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

KO: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Majority decision: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Draw: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

DQ: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -475 (bet $10 to win $12.11 total)

Under 10.5: +300 ((bet $10 to win $40 total)

To go the distance

Yes -370: (bet $10 to win $12.70 total)

No +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Fight specials

Either fighter to be knocked down in rounds 7-12: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Either fighter to be knocked down in rounds 1-6: +190 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Crawford to be knocked down in rounds 7-12: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Crawford to be knocked down 2+ times: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Crawford to be knocked down and Alvarez to win by decision: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Crawford to be knocked down in the first minute of any round: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Alvarez to be knocked down in rounds 7-12: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Either fighter to be knocked down in rounds 1-3: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

