2025 PBA Playoffs: Schedule, bracket, results, how to watch PBA Finals

Published May. 1, 2025 10:21 a.m. ET

The 2025 PBA Playoffs are coming soon! Check out everything you need to know about the PBA Finals, including schedule, how to watch and who has a chance to win it all.

PBA Playoff Schedule and Bracket

Playoffs

Saturday, May 3

  • PBA Playoffs Round 1 - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, May 4

  • PBA Playoffs Round 1 - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Best moments & throws from PBA World Series of Bowling XVI - Chameleon Championship | PBA on FOX

Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 10

  • PBA Playoffs Quarterfinals - 2 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, May 11

  • PBA Playoffs Quarterfinals - 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Semifinals

Sunday, May 18

  • PBA Playoffs Semifinals - 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Championship

Saturday, May 24

  • PBA Playoffs Championship — 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

How to watch the PBA Playoffs and Finals

The 2025 PBA Playoff Round 1 will air on FS1 on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

PBA Playoff Prize Money

The total prize fund for the PBA Playoffs is $300,000. Here's how the prize money breaks down for the top 4:

  • Champion - $75,000
  • Runner-up - $50,000
  • 3rd/4th - $25,000
