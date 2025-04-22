Bowling 2025 PBA Playoffs: Schedule, bracket, results, how to watch PBA Finals Published May. 1, 2025 10:21 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 PBA Playoffs are coming soon! Check out everything you need to know about the PBA Finals, including schedule, how to watch and who has a chance to win it all.

PBA Playoff Schedule and Bracket

Playoffs

Saturday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

PBA Playoffs Round 1 - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, May 4

PBA Playoffs Round 1 - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Best moments & throws from PBA World Series of Bowling XVI - Chameleon Championship | PBA on FOX

Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 10

PBA Playoffs Quarterfinals - 2 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, May 11

PBA Playoffs Quarterfinals - 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Semifinals

Sunday, May 18

PBA Playoffs Semifinals - 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Championship

Saturday, May 24

PBA Playoffs Championship — 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

How to watch the PBA Playoffs and Finals

The 2025 PBA Playoff Round 1 will air on FS1 on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

PBA Playoff Prize Money

The total prize fund for the PBA Playoffs is $300,000. Here's how the prize money breaks down for the top 4:

Champion - $75,000

Runner-up - $50,000

3rd/4th - $25,000

share

Get more from Bowling Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more