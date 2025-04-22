Bowling
Bowling
2025 PBA Playoffs: Schedule, bracket, results, how to watch PBA Finals
Published May. 1, 2025 10:21 a.m. ET
The 2025 PBA Playoffs are coming soon! Check out everything you need to know about the PBA Finals, including schedule, how to watch and who has a chance to win it all.
PBA Playoff Schedule and Bracket
Playoffs
Saturday, May 3
ADVERTISEMENT
- PBA Playoffs Round 1 - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
Sunday, May 4
- PBA Playoffs Round 1 - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
Quarterfinals
Saturday, May 10
- PBA Playoffs Quarterfinals - 2 p.m. ET (FS1)
Sunday, May 11
- PBA Playoffs Quarterfinals - 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Semifinals
Sunday, May 18
- PBA Playoffs Semifinals - 12 p.m. ET (FS1)
Championship
Saturday, May 24
- PBA Playoffs Championship — 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
How to watch the PBA Playoffs and Finals
The 2025 PBA Playoff Round 1 will air on FS1 on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 at 7 p.m. ET.
PBA Playoff Prize Money
The total prize fund for the PBA Playoffs is $300,000. Here's how the prize money breaks down for the top 4:
- Champion - $75,000
- Runner-up - $50,000
- 3rd/4th - $25,000
share
in this topic