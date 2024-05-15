Bowling 2024 PBA Playoffs: Schedule, bracket, results, how to watch PBA Finals Updated May. 15, 2024 2:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 PBA champion will be crowned this weekend in Kissimmee, FL. Two-time defending champion Kyle Troup looks to three-peat against a tough group of semifinalists. Check out everything you need to know about the PBA Finals including schedule, how to watch and who has a chance to win it all.

PBA Final Four

Kyle Troup

Bill O'Neill

Jesper Svensson

David "Boog" Krol

PBA Playoff Schedule and Bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 9 David Krol def. No. 1 EJ Tackett (257-213)

No. 4 Bill O’Neill def. No. 5 Jason Belmonte (238-206)

No. 10 Jesper Svensson def. No. 2 Marshall Kent (289-224)

No. 6 Kyle Troup def. No. 3 Anthony Simonsen (234-225)

Semifinals

Sunday, May 19

No. 9 David Krol vs. No. 4 Bill O’Neill

No. 10 Jesper Svensson vs. No. 6 Kyle Troup

Championship

Sunday, May 19

Winner of O’Neill/Krol vs. Winner of Troup/Svensson

How to watch the PBA Playoffs and Finals

The 2024 PBA Finals will air on FOX at 2 p.m. ET.

PBA Playoff Prize Money

The total prize fund for the PBA Playoffs is $300,000. Here's how the prize money breaks down for the top 4:

Champion - $75,000

Runner-up - $50,000

3rd/4th - $25,000

