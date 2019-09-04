Luke Siegel an inspiration for Texas Tech, Drew Brees & many more athletes
Tim Siegel is the executive director of Team Luke Hope for Minds, a non-profit organization that supports children after brain injury. For more information or to donate, visit TeamLukeHopeForMinds.org
