Devin Shore has two KEY GOALS in 4-3 win
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- Dallas Stars
- Devin Shore
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- San Jose Sharks
- West
- West
-
Devin Shore got the scoring started for the Dallas Stars and also finished off the San Jose Sharks with the winning goal in the third period on Thursday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices