Gemel Smith on his speed: ‘It’s one of my best assets’
Video Details
- CBK
- Dallas Stars
- Detroit Titans
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Horizon
-
Gemel Smith discusses his speed leading to his goal in the Dallas Stars loss to Detroit on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices