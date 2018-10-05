FOX College Football’s Rob Stone on the huge Texas-OU game | Red River Showdown
REPORTER: Rivalry so exciting?
- So many unique components to this rivalry. Number one, it's early in the season, so it's that first true great rivalry game of the football season. And then you have it at a neutral site, 200 miles in between both campuses, stadium split right down the middle. And then you add this Texas State Fair component, which I've never been a part of.
And it just amps it up. The heat, the humidity, the fried foods, the cardiologist rolling around saying, more business is coming into my office, this is a great thing. Plus, two storied football programs. It's just another reason why in my heart, college football is better than the NFL.
