TCU QB Robinson on relationship with OC Cumbie – ‘It’s good…that’s my guy!’ | Big 12 Media Days

Video Details

TCU QB Robinson on relationship with OC Cumbie - 'It's good...that's my guy!' | Big 12 Media Days

- It's good. That's my guy. He's been recruiting me since sophomore year-- well, really freshman into-- going into sophomore years. He's a good guy, he's my guy. We have a really good relationship.

More Videos »