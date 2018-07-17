TCU DE Ben Banogu: ‘It wasn’t a hard descision to come back to TCU’ | Big 12 Media Days
Ben Banogu - 'It wasn't a hard descision to come back to TCU'
- How seriously did you look at the NFL option after last season? And what was your thought process like?
- Obviously, when people would talk about are you playing in the NFL or possibly getting a chance to, you-- you got to take it seriously. But it wasn't much of a huge-like deliberation or anything. I talked with Coach P and staff [INAUDIBLE] position, Coach [INAUDIBLE]. They gave me their advice, but at the end of the day, it was my choice, and it wasn't very hard to make the decision to come back.
