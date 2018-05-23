Baylor scores on Oklahoma wild pitch | Big 12 Baseball Tournament
Baylor scores on Oklahoma wild pitch | Big 12 Baseball Tournament
ANNOUNCER: 42 runs driven in. And that skips. And it gets past Mitchell as it rolls to the backstop. And it hits that soft pad and doesn't bounce back. And Baylor gets some insurance on the wild pitch.
ANNOUNCER: That's a huge run, right there, for Baylor.
