Bayern Munich beats Wolfsburg 4-0, lift Bundesliga trophy for eighth straight year
Video Details
Entering Match Day 34, Wolfsburg needed a victory to secure their bid in the Europa League group stage. Their loss, combined with the Hoffenheim victory over Dortmund, pushes them to the playoff stage of Europa. Meanwhile, Bayern got to lift the Meisterschale Trophy for the record 8th straight season.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.