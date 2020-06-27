Bayern Munich beats Wolfsburg 4-0, lift Bundesliga trophy for eighth straight year

Entering Match Day 34, Wolfsburg needed a victory to secure their bid in the Europa League group stage. Their loss, combined with the Hoffenheim victory over Dortmund, pushes them to the playoff stage of Europa. Meanwhile, Bayern got to lift the Meisterschale Trophy for the record 8th straight season.

