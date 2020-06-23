Tim Howard, Landon Donovan on how the next generation of US Soccer stars can carry the proverbial torch
Video Details
USMNT legends Tim Howard and Landon Donovan discuss the growth of soccer in the USA. Howard and Donovan say each generation builds on what the previous generation has done. Both were members of the 2010 USMNT.
